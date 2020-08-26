Qlik Acquires Startup Knarr Analytics

August 26, 2020 2 min read

Qlik, a data integration and data analytics operator, on Wednesday announced acquisition of the assets and IP of Knarr Analytics to expand real-time collaboration across the entire data and analytics supply chain. Qlik—which provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform—after the acquisition will bolster its vision of active intelligence.

Though the terms of the deals were not disclosed, Knarr Analytics co-founder and chief technology officer, Speros Kokenes, will join Qlik as a member of the applied research and emerging technology team. From today, Knarr Analytics products will no longer be for sale, and Qlik will support existing prospects and partners while bringing Knarr IP into Qlik’s cloud platform throughout 2021.

“Every process and decision can be informed and enhanced by real-time data to trigger action and augment decision making when it matters most—what we call Active Intelligence,” said James Fisher, chief product officer at Qlik. “Acquiring Knarr Analytics will help us further advance customers’ active intelligence, enabling tighter collaboration between data stewards and business users that will increase data use and value throughout the organization.”

Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Whereas, Knarr Analytics, an innovative start-up, provides real-time collaboration, sophisticated data exploration and insight capture capabilities.

Acquisition of Knarr’s IP will advance Qlik Sense’s analytics cloud platform insight advisor experience. Its customer will be able to notice a sophisticated visual exploration of underlying data models before building analytics.

They will also see a glossary in the catalogue for an added business context, which will help data consumers understand what specific data will answer their questions.

Qlik’s users will realize increased value and benefits through the ability to capture and share insights with notes and snapshots, while automatically capturing the exploration state and context, enriching understanding and driving action.

The acquisition will also help Qlik’s users to rely on its machine learning capability which will make more complex analysis and better outcomes for users of all levels.