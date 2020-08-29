This $30 Virtual Bootcamp Can Teach You Today's Most-Used Big Data Tools

August 29, 2020 2 min read

has revolutionized business in the 21st century. Now, companies collect huge sets of data on everything from website traffic to viewer preferences so that they can optimize their operations. But collecting data is only one part of the puzzle. Being able to organize and analyze it is another one entirely.

People who can wrangle and analyze Big Data are crucially important to organizations, which is why they command huge salaries on the open market. Whether you're looking to improve your own company's operations by becoming a Big Data master or you'd like to raise your earning potential, The Complete Big Data eBook & Video Course Bundle can help.

This extensive bundle includes five ebooks and more than 23 hours of training content covering some of today's top Big Data technologies. You'll develop Big Data storing, processing, analyzing skills to help you make informed business decisions and work with some of the best tools such as Apache Hadoop, R, Python, and Spark for NoSQL platforms to perform massive online analyses. You'll learn how to architect and implement an end-to-end data streaming pipeline, and understand how to analyze massive amounts of data in the blink of an eye. You'll even get an in-depth look at Apache Kafka, one of the top tools for scalable and reliable streaming data between Apache Kafka and other data systems.

Get the kind of Big Data education that can vastly increase your career potential. The Complete Big Data eBook & Video Course Bundle is on sale now for just $29.99.