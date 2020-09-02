Marketing

Scale Your Marketing in Minutes With This Tool

SimplyMarketing lets you create hundreds of headlines in minutes.
Scale Your Marketing in Minutes With This Tool
Image credit: bongkarn thanyakij

2 min read
Scaling a business is hard. Scaling it on your own is even harder. You only have a few seconds to grab people's attention online, which means you need to use every one of those seconds wisely. You want a full-scale marketing infrastructure to really make your business stand out, but who has the resources to do that when they're just starting out? With SimplyMarketing, you can accomplish a lot more in a lot less time.

SimplyMarketing is a seamless tool that allows anyone to create high-converting marketing content with ease. When you sign up, you'll get instant access to a library of hundreds of conversion-optimized headlines, emails, and survey questions, ready for your use. Working with just a few settings, you can generate hundreds of different variations of all those options to send to your customers or readers on email or Facebook. What once took days, you can do in minutes.

All of SimplyMarketing's content is generated based on existing psychology principles and sales strategies, fully optimized to convert at a competitive rate. Once you've sent your creative, you can easily save and export your marketing content to use anywhere else or reuse on future campaigns. SimplyMarketing offers unlimited project support and team access, so you can run campaigns over and over while only tweaking a few variables. Plus, SimplyMarketing adds free content and new features regularly so you never get tired with what's offered.

SimplyMarketing is trusted by top businesses like Cafe 40 and Alpha Tech. Take your marketing infrastructure to the next level with just a few clicks. Normally, a lifetime subscription to SimplyMarketing is $79, but you can sign up for 49% off today at just $39.99.

