PUBG

India Bans PUBG Along With Other 117 Chinese Apps

The government said these apps were prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
India Bans PUBG Along With Other 117 Chinese Apps
Image credit: Unsplash
PUBG

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Correspondent
4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In what would come as a heartbreak for millions of hardcore fans, the Indian government on Wednesday banned the popular shooting game Player Unknown’s Battle Ground (PUBG) along with 117 other Chinese apps. The government stated that the move has been undertaken “in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

The government had earlier hinted that PUBG, which boasts of 175 million downloads, along with other apps were under government’s radar. In June, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps including the hugely popular video-sharing platform TikTok in view of the emerging privacy threats posed by these apps. The government had then decided to block the usage of these apps on mobile and other Internet-enabled devices in the backdrop of the ongoing tensions between Indian and Chinese troops at the Indo-Tibetian border which has already led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

“The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures,” said an official statement released on Wednesday.

Here is the list of 118 banned apps on September 2, 2020:

  1. APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart

  2. APUS Launcher -Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps

  3. APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone security, Cleaner

  4. APUS Turbo Cleaner 2020- Junk Cleaner, Anti-Virus

  5. APUS Flashlight-Free & Bright

  6. Cut Cut – Cut Out & Photo Background Editor

  7. Baidu

  8. Baidu Express Edition

  9. FaceU - Inspire your Beauty

  10. ShareSave by Xiaomi: Latest gadgets, amazing deals

  11. CamCard - Business Card Reader

  12. CamCard Business

  13. CamCard for Salesforce

  14. CamOCR

  15. InNote

  16. VooV Meeting - Tencent Video Conferencing

  17. Super Clean - Master of Cleaner, Phone Booster

  18. WeChat reading

  19. Government WeChat

  20. Small Q brush

  21. Tencent Weiyun

  22. Pitu

  23. WeChat Work

  24. Cyber Hunter

  25. Cyber Hunter Lite

  26. Knives Out-No rules, just fight!

  27. Super Mecha Champions

  28. LifeAfter

  29. Dawn of Isles

  30. Ludo World-Ludo Superstar

  31. Chess Rush

  32. PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik

  33. PUBG MOBILE LITE

  34. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade

  35. Art of Conquest: Dark Horizon

  36. Dank Tanks

  37. Warpath

  38. Game of Sultans

  39. Gallery Vault - Hide Pictures And Videos

  40. Smart AppLock (App Protect)

  41. Message Lock (SMS Lock)-Gallery Vault Developer Team

  42. Hide App-Hide Application Icon

  43. AppLock

  44. AppLock Lite

  45. Dual Space - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner

  46. ZAKZAK Pro - Live chat & video chat online

  47. ZAKZAK LIVE: live-streaming & video chat app

  48. Music - Mp3 Player

  49. Music Player - Audio Player & 10 Bands Equalizer

  50. HD Camera Selfie Beauty Camera

  51. Cleaner - Phone Booster

  52. Web Browser & Fast Explorer

  53. Video Player All Format for Android

  54. Photo Gallery HD & Editor

  55. Photo Gallery & Album

  56. Music Player - Bass Booster - Free Download

  57. HD Camera - Beauty Cam with Filters & Panorama

  58. HD Camera Pro & Selfie Camera

  59. Music Player - MP3 Player & 10 Bands Equalizer

  60. Gallery HD

  61. Web Browser - Fast, Privacy & Light Web Explorer

  62. Web Browser - Secure Explorer

  63. Music player - Audio Player

  64. Video Player - All Format HD Video Player

  65. Lamour Love All Over The World

  66. Amour- video chat & call all over the world.

  67. MV Master - Make Your Status Video & Community

  68. MV Master - Best Video Maker & Photo Video Editor

  69. APUS Message Center-Intelligent management

  70. LivU Meet new people & Video chat with strangers

  71. Carrom Friends : Carrom Board & Pool Game-

  72. Ludo All Star- Play Online Ludo Game & Board Games

  73. Bike Racing : Moto Traffic Rider Bike Racing Games

  74. Rangers Of Oblivion : Online Action MMO RPG Game

  75. Z Camera - Photo Editor, Beauty Selfie, Collage

  76. GO SMS Pro - Messenger, Free Themes, Emoji

  77. U-Dictionary: Oxford Dictionary Free Now Translate

  78. Ulike - Define your selfie in trendy style

  79. Tantan - Date For Real

  80. MICO Chat: New Friends Banaen aur Live Chat karen

  81. Kitty Live - Live Streaming & Video Live Chat

  82. Malay Social Dating App to Date & Meet Singles

  83. Alipay

  84. AlipayHK

  85. Mobile Taobao

  86. Youku

  87. Road of Kings- Endless Glory

  88. Sina News

  89. Netease News

  90. Penguin FM

  91. Murderous Pursuits

  92. Tencent Watchlist (Tencent Technology

  93. Learn Chinese AI-Super Chinese

  94. HUYA LIVE – Game Live Stream

  95. Little Q Album

  96. Fighting Landlords - Free and happy Fighting Landlords

  97. Hi Meitu

  98. Mobile Legends: Pocket

  99. VPN for TikTok

  100. VPN for TikTok

  101. Penguin E-sports Live assistant

  102. Buy Cars-offer everything you need, special offers and low prices

  103. iPick

  104. Beauty Camera Plus - Sweet Camera & Face Selfie

  105. Parallel Space Lite - Dual App

  106. "Chief Almighty: First Thunder BC

  107. MARVEL Super War NetEase Games

  108. AFK Arena

  109. Creative Destruction NetEase Games

  110. Crusaders of Light NetEase Games

  111. Mafia City Yotta Games

  112. Onmyoji NetEase Games

  113. Ride Out Heroes NetEase Games

  114. Yimeng Jianghu-Chu Liuxiang has been fully upgraded

  115. Legend: Rising Empire NetEase Games

  116. Arena of Valor: 5v5 Arena Games

  117. Soul Hunters

  118. Rules of Survival

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

4 Things to Know

Techie Tuesday: Google Introduces its Gaming Platform & the Storm is Not Yet over for Chinese Apps

4 Things to Know

PUBG's India Connection & Amazon Pay India Acquires Tapzo: 4 Things to Know Today

News and Trends

Watch 10 Movies, TV Shows on Netflix for Free, No Subscription Needed