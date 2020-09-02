India Bans PUBG Along With Other 117 Chinese Apps

September 2, 2020 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In what would come as a heartbreak for millions of hardcore fans, the Indian government on Wednesday banned the popular shooting game Player Unknown’s Battle Ground (PUBG) along with 117 other Chinese apps. The government stated that the move has been undertaken “in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

The government had earlier hinted that PUBG, which boasts of 175 million downloads, along with other apps were under government’s radar. In June, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps including the hugely popular video-sharing platform TikTok in view of the emerging privacy threats posed by these apps. The government had then decided to block the usage of these apps on mobile and other Internet-enabled devices in the backdrop of the ongoing tensions between Indian and Chinese troops at the Indo-Tibetian border which has already led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

“The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures,” said an official statement released on Wednesday.

Here is the list of 118 banned apps on September 2, 2020: