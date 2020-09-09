Tech Firm Hasura Raises $25 Mn In Series B Round Led By LightSpeed Venture Partners

September 9, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tech firm Hasura on Tuesday announced that it has raised $25 million in Series B Round led by LightSpeed Venture Partners (US). Existing investors such as Vertex Ventures US, Nexus Venture Partners, Strive VC and others including angel investors also participated in the round.

The latest round brings the total funding raised by the company to $36.5 million, it added.

Hasura will utilize the fresh capital to accelerate its hiring and also invest in its open source and commercial product development.

Commenting on the investment, Gaurav Gupta, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners and Hasura board member, said, “We’re very impressed by how developers have taken to Hasura and embraced the GraphQL approach to building applications. Particularly for front-end developers using technologies like React, Hasura makes it easy to connect applications to existing databases where all the data is without compromising on security and performance. Hasura provides a lovely bridge for replatforming applications to cloud-native approaches, so we see this approach being embraced by enterprise developers as well as front-end developers more and more.”

The company was founded in 2017 by Tanmai Gopal and and Rajoshi Ghosh to make access to data easier for application developers struggling with outdated approaches to application programming interface.

The company also announced it has added GraphQL support for MySQL and early access support for SQL Server to its existing support for PostgreSQL.

Commenting on the importance of data, Tanmai Gopal, co-founder and chief executive officer, Hasura, said, “Data lives in lots of places, and in many different databases. We want our users to be able to access that data instantly with Hasura’s secure, scalable data access infrastructure so adding support for MySQL and SQL Server was our obvious next step. It opens up huge potential for all the developers who need to access the vast amounts of data that lives in MySQL and SQL Server today. Now they can enjoy instant data access with a modern GraphQL API, and Hasura’s built-in security, governance and scalability features will get their applications into production quickly and safely.”

Earlier in February, the tech firm bagged $9.9 million in Series A round. The investment round was led by Vertex Ventures US.