Technology

Let's Create: SONY ZV-1

The compact, digital camera features a deeper, shaped grip that offers stability and comfort when vlogging or taking selfie shots.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Let's Create: SONY ZV-1
Image credit: Sony

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Columnist
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sony gives content creators a boost with its new ZV-1 vlogging camera, which is designed specifically for content creation with a selfie-friendly variable angle LCD screen, optimised body grip, and a recording lamp.

 Sony ZV-1 camera. Source: Sony

The compact, digital camera features a deeper, shaped grip that offers stability and comfort when vlogging or taking selfie shots. It comes equipped with a directional three-capsule mic with windscreen to pick up your voice clearly, and it’s also compatible with the Sony Bluetooth wireless shooting grip, which offers control of zoom, recording, and more.

As an added bonus, the grip expands into a mini-tripod for stable hands-free shots– a feature every solo vlogger will love. ZV-1 also boasts a stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor with DRAM chip and 24-70mm F1.8-2.8 ZEISS lens to help you to make content that looks flawless. 

Related: Zone In: Sony WH-1000XM3

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

This Bluetooth Headset is Perfect for the New Remote Normal

Technology

Give Your Business the Digital Security It Needs with This Free Trial

Technology

A Toyota-Backed Company Just Test Drove a Flying Car