Let's Create: SONY ZV-1

September 11, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sony gives content creators a boost with its new ZV-1 vlogging camera, which is designed specifically for content creation with a selfie-friendly variable angle LCD screen, optimised body grip, and a recording lamp.

Sony ZV-1 camera. Source: Sony

The compact, digital camera features a deeper, shaped grip that offers stability and comfort when vlogging or taking selfie shots. It comes equipped with a directional three-capsule mic with windscreen to pick up your voice clearly, and it’s also compatible with the Sony Bluetooth wireless shooting grip, which offers control of zoom, recording, and more.

As an added bonus, the grip expands into a mini-tripod for stable hands-free shots– a feature every solo vlogger will love. ZV-1 also boasts a stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor with DRAM chip and 24-70mm F1.8-2.8 ZEISS lens to help you to make content that looks flawless.

Related: Zone In: Sony WH-1000XM3