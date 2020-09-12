The Executive Selection: Dolce & Gabbana

September 12, 2020 1 min read

If you’re finding it hard to get the right perfume for this season, look no further- there’s something for everyone’s refined tastes in Dolce&Gabbana’s Velvet collection. Treat yourself with wafts evoking of a breeze through a desert dune with the Velvet Desert Oud, which layers notes of incense, oud, amber, and musk for a warm, smoky, enveloping scent.

There’s also the Sicily-inspired scent of Velvet Oriental Musk, as it wraps a damask rose and cypriol at its heart and with musk and sandalwood notes at its base. And for a lighter scent, check out the Velvet Vetiver, a scent for both men and women, featuring fresh accents of vetiver, black fig, and galbanum to give you serious Mediterranean summer vibes.

