Get More Than 3 Million Design Assets for Just $50

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Small businesses need design assets. It's just a fact. If you want to grow your business, you need marketing materials, sales pitches, vendor decks, and so many more materials to showcase what your business can do for people. Unfortunately, design doesn't come cheap. Shutterstock charges $449 to download just five images with enhanced commercial licenses. Freelance designers could cost thousands depending on the project.

That's why the 3 Million+ Design Assets Super Bundle is an incredible value. With one purchase of $49.99, you get more than three million stock photos, vectors, and high-quality icons with extended and commercial licenses to do with as you please. With your one purchase, you'll get access to three top platforms.

Scopio Authentic Stock Photography: Lifetime Subscription

Scopio gives you unlimited access to a massive area of photography from talented photographers and creators from more than 160 countries. All of their photos are royalty free and commercial-friendly so you can use them in marketing campaigns, sales briefs, and much more. New photos are added every day.

Flat Icons Bundle: Lifetime Subscription

This Flat Icons Bundle was voted a #1 Product of the Day and #2 Product of the Week on Product Hunt, because it provides more than 22,000 icons for just about any purpose. All icons come in AI, EPS, SVG, PDF, PNG, and IconJar format and are editable with Illustrator, Sketch, Figma, Procreate, Affinity Designer, or Adobe XD. 5,000 icons even come with a PSD file for Photoshop.

VectorGrove: Lifetime Subscription

VectorGrove gives you royalty-free access to more than 1.2 million vector images covering a broad range of categories. Whether you're building websites, e-books, ads, forms, or more, these vectors will help add some design and flair to your projects.

Sold separately, all of these assets could cost you thousands of dollars. Instead, in the 3 Million+ Design Assets Super Bundle, you'll get lifetime access to all three services for just $49.99.

