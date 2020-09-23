Healthtech Startup Doctori Emerges To Offer Telemedicine Solutions In Bahrain

September 23, 2020 7 min read

With the COVID-19 crisis impacting all aspects of life as we know it today, nations around the world have been ramping up their use of tech to battle the pandemic, and there’s been a definite rise of healthtech players in response to our current circumstances. Born out of Bahrain is Doctori Online Services W.L.L., the first (and only, as of now) licensed telemedicine platform by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) in the Kingdom that allows patients to speak to doctors via video consultations for non-urgent medical advice, get lab tests delivered, and receive prescriptions as well. The startup is also working with Bahrain’s 24-hour national hotline (444) created specifically to answer queries or report suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases, as well as the country’s Ministry of Health to provide COVID-19 patients with access to doctors for free.

Launched in April of this year, the startup was founded by CEO Ahmed Mahmood, who used to previously work at Bahrain Petroleum as a chemical engineer and has also delved into the entrepreneurial sphere by starting up F&B companies and a sports clothing e-commerce platform. Meanwhile, Ahmed Alawadhi, co-founder and COO, is a lawyer whose entrepreneurial experience includes starting up a company in the F&B sector. The idea for Doctori has been in their minds since 2014- they were studying in the UK then, and the duo found it difficult as students to reach a medical practitioner or a doctor.

Ahmed Alawadhi, co-founder and COO, Doctori

They also found that international students faced problems connecting with their family doctors back home. This is when they looked into the extensive research on telemedicine. “The telemedicine market in Europe jumped from a US$5 billion market to a $50 billion market from 2011 to 2014,” says Alawadhi. In addition, according to research done by the European Commission and PwC in 2018, the market potential of telemedicine is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14% in the coming years. With stats like these backing them up, the entrepreneurs realized that telemedicine offers a huge opportunity for the MENA market as well, and thus set out to launch Doctori.

Upon Doctori’s launch, the co-founders say they received positive responses almost immediately. “We received calls from all over the GCC. Patients from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Oman became daily users. Doctors stuck abroad used Doctori as their virtual clinic to speak to their patients. Doctori became the main source of income to a number of doctors stuck abroad that could not reach their patients due to the COVID-19 crisis.” Besides offering their services to Bahrain’s emergency helpline free of charge for patients that have COVID-19 symptoms, patients can speak to doctors for free even during the weekends when the national helpline is off. According to Alawadhi, “Just one week after our launch, we received more consultations than 95% of private hospitals in a day.”

The co-founders say that the biggest challenge for Doctori on its road to getting launched was getting it approved by all of the requisite regulatory bodies in Bahrain. They solved this problem by not only obtaining a telemedicine license from the NHRA of Bahrain, but also helping in drafting, writing, and establishing the rules and regulations for telemedicine with the Ministry of Health and NHRA of Bahrain in 2019. “This is something we are really proud of, that we opened the door of telemedicine in Bahrain,” Alawadhi says. “This matter took us three years.” Today, the startup’s challenge is to figure out how to push other jurisdictions with no legal telemedicine infrastructures to draft new laws and regulations to support this sector. They’re finding success in this regard though- while the COVID-19 outbreak may have slowed their efforts in this department, the team has already started expanding to Saudi Arabia.