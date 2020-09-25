Talk To Me: Nokia C3

September 25, 2020 1 min read

Nokia C3 delivers a large screen, a quality camera, and all day battery. It features a 3,040mAh battery, a 5.99-inch HD+ display with adaptive brightness, a 5MP front camera, and an 8MP rear camera with LED flash.

Nokia C3 assistant desktop. Source: Nokia

The device, which runs on Android 10, is powered by an octa-core processor that supports advanced technology like its biometric fingerprint sensor. Nokia C3 enables you to work efficiently with the help of Google Assistant allowing you to play music, catch up on the latest news and more with just the press of the dedicated button or your voice.

The budget-friendly mobile device rounds out with 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and a MicroSD card slot that supports up to 128GB

