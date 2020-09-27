Digital Marketing

Learn to Profitably Advertise and Market Your Brand With These Courses

Grow your business online with help from these courses.
Every entrepreneur should know how to navigate the digital landscape. With so many customers shopping online today, you can't overlook opportunities to turn browsers into buyers. Digital advertising and marketing are crucial for any entrepreneurial outfit, but they've also become more competitive and challenging than ever. The market is flooded with brands trying to reach customers, which means you have to know how to cut through the noise to reach your best leads. The Digital Advertising & Marketing 101 Certification Bundle will show you how to do just that.

This five-course bundle is led by Ben Silverstein, an award-winning digital media professional with more than a decade of experience working in the digital space. He's managed hundreds of millions of dollars for brands as large as Six Flags and Giorgio Armani and won a 2015 Gold Effie for his work.

Here, he'll start you off slow with a basic introduction to digital marketing foundations to help you think strategically about where to place ads. From there, you'll learn about programmatic advertising, data collection, and understand how view-ability affects advertising buys. Then you'll dive deeper into retargeting, understanding where to get the best research for your campaigns, and how to use location targeting, GPS targeting, and beacons to laser focus your efforts. Finally, you'll delve into the fast-paced world of buying and selling digital ad space without any upfront investment. By the end of these courses, you'll have a professional-grade education in digital marketing and ads.

Learn how to grow your business with online strategies. The Digital Advertising & Marketing 101 Certification Bundle is on sale now for just $29.99.

