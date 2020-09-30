Remote Workers

The First Online Meeting Tool for Remote Teams is Essential for the New Normal

Get a great deal on a lifetime subscription to TimeSync Pro.
Image credit: Mikael Blomkvist

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Remote work comes with many challenges. One of the biggest is simply getting aligned. Entrepreneurs need to be able to connect with their team from time to time, but the back-and-forth emails to attempt to schedule a call wind up taking far more time than is necessary. Simply syncing with your team shouldn't be so time-consuming. That's why TimeSync was created.

TimeSync is an online meeting scheduler expressly designed for remote teams. With this tool, you can automatically keep tabs on scheduled meetings and calls as well as seamlessly sync people, schedules, and outcomes. Making phone or video calls is easy within the platform, and you can always stay on task by creating filter questions and qualifying meetings before they happen so you know exactly what you need to cover, ensuring every meeting is actually necessary.

TimeSync integrates with your calendar, Zoom, Google Hangouts, Salesforce, HubSpot, Google Analytics, and Facebook so people using practically any tool can see your availability and book a meeting with you to discuss virtually anything on their mind. You can create different types of events for different purposes, from sales booking and job interviews to marketing and operations meetings. 

Whatever your needs, TimeSync helps you figure out what conversations you actually need to have face-to-face and helps you get them on the calendar with ease. No more back and forth. That's why it was named a #3 Product of the Day on Product Hunt.

With a TimeSync Pro account, you get unlimited event types and a host of awesome integrations. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $39.99. Also, get a year subscription for just $29.99. 

