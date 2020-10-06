100 Powerful Women

100 Powerful Women of 2020

This year is testing everyone's strength - but women never back down from a challenge. Meet the female leaders from 100 brands and businesses, all fighting for a better future.
100 Powerful Women of 2020
Image credit: Cara Robbins

This story appears in the October 2020 issue of Entrepreneur.

Welcome to Entrepreneur's second annual 100 Powerful Women list! On the pages and stories listed below, female leaders offer insights and share the lessons that have helped them survive (and thrive) through this unprecedented year. And whether they're working in venture capital, banking, healthcare, or consumer goods, there's one common thread that unites the trailblazing women on this list: they know that their work can help make our world a better, safer, healthier, and more equal place. So get inspired — and take action! 

Taraji P. Henson: Your Mission Must Be Stronger Than Your Fear

8 Ways Your Business Can (and Should) Stand for What You Believe In

Meet the Female Founders Who Are Making a Huge Impact in 2020

8 Ways Teams Can Be More Effective While Working From Home

It's Time to Reinvent the "Girlboss"

8 Founders Share the Best Decisions They Made in 2020

A Brief Guide to Letting Black Entrepreneurs Be Entrepreneurs

8 Founders Share the Biggest Lesson Helping Them Survive 2020

To Help More Women Reach the Top, We Must First Help Those at the Bottom

Time for a Change? These 8 Founders Switched Things Up During the Pandemic and Thrived

To Get the Most of Your Team, Treat Them As More Than Just Employees

How 8 Founders Are Preparing for Continued Economic Uncertainty

 

