Entrepreneur Magazine - October 2020
100 Powerful Women of 2020

This year is testing everyone's strength - but women never back down from a challenge. Meet the female leaders from 100 brands and businesses, all fighting for a better future.

A Brief Guide to Letting Black Entrepreneurs Be Entrepreneurs

If you want to make the business world more inclusive and equitable, stop seeing Black founders as a cause worth supporting and start viewing them as the innovators and difference-makers they already are.

Taraji P. Henson: Your Mission Must Be Stronger Than Your Fear

The actress and entrepreneur has opened up about her own mental health - and now she's helping others do it, too.

Related Articles

To Help More Women Reach the Top, We Must First Help Those at the Bottom
100 Powerful Women

To Help More Women Reach the Top, We Must First Help Those at the Bottom

These days, there's a lot of focus on adding women to corporate boards. That's good - but it doesn't solve a much deeper problem.
Georgene Huang Cofounder and CEO, Fairygodboss | 4 min read
It's Time to Reinvent the "Girlboss"
100 Powerful Women

It's Time to Reinvent the "Girlboss"

In the past year, a roll call of buzzy female founders have stepped down from (or been forced out of) the companies they started, after the leadership and culture of their businesses were questioned. What does that mean for the next class of women leaders?
Anna Whiteman Vice president, Coefficient Capital | 4 min read
To Get the Most of Your Team, Treat Them As More Than Just Employees
100 Powerful Women

To Get the Most of Your Team, Treat Them As More Than Just Employees

As leaders, we must ask ourselves tough questions and face this year's challenges with a human perspective.
Claudia San Pedro President, Sonic Drive-In | 4 min read
8 Founders Share the Biggest Lesson Helping Them Survive 2020
100 Powerful Women

8 Founders Share the Biggest Lesson Helping Them Survive 2020

The past can be our greatest teacher. Here's how it's making these entrepreneurs smarter and stronger today.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
8 Ways Your Business Can (and Should) Stand for What You Believe In
100 Powerful Women

8 Ways Your Business Can (and Should) Stand for What You Believe In

Customers and employees expect companies to be socially engaged. We asked eight entrepreneurs how to do that authentically.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Time for a Change? These 8 Founders Switched Things Up During the Pandemic and Thrived
100 Powerful Women

Time for a Change? These 8 Founders Switched Things Up During the Pandemic and Thrived

This year has been hard. But challenge often leads to the best ideas. These entrepreneurs share their biggest learnings.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
8 Ways Teams Can Be More Effective While Working From Home
100 Powerful Women

8 Ways Teams Can Be More Effective While Working From Home

Remote work is here to stay. Eight founders share the valuable lessons they've learned about their staff.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
How 8 Founders Are Preparing for Continued Economic Uncertainty
100 Powerful Women

How 8 Founders Are Preparing for Continued Economic Uncertainty

From embracing unexpected changes to leaning on their teams, here's how these entrepreneurs are playing defense.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
8 Founders Share the Best Decisions They Made in 2020
100 Powerful Women

8 Founders Share the Best Decisions They Made in 2020

They weren't always easy, but they've kept these businesses moving forward.
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Entrepreneur Magazine - October 2020