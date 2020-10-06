Got Questions About Entrepreneurship In Dubai? Dubai Chamber's Natalia Sycheva Is Here To Answer Them On Ask The Expert

October 6, 2020 2 min read

Starting up your business in Dubai is certain to be one of the most exciting endeavors you can embark on- but it’s also fair to expect that you’ll have a lot of doubts and concerns associated with it. Wondering how you can get answers to those questions? Well, this latest instalment of Ask The Expert might just be what you’re looking for.

As part of its Business Connect initiative, Dubai Chamber, in partnership with Entrepreneur Middle East, has been staging Ask The Expert, a social media series that sees industry experts from Dubai’s business sector answer questions from the public on a variety of subjects, and its latest edition will have Natalia Sycheva, Manager - Entrepreneurship, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, responding to your queries.

Sycheva, who leads Dubai Startup Hub, the entrepreneurship initiative of Dubai Chamber, can answer questions from entrepreneurs on everything from how to go about choosing a co-founder for their enterprises, to accessing finance and managing cash flow as a startup navigating the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

