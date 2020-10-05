Funding

Agritech Startup Unnati Raises USD 1.7 Mn In Pre-Series A Round from NABVENTURES

The company will utilize the fund to expand its tech platform and set up more partner stores
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Agritech Startup Unnati Raises USD 1.7 Mn In Pre-Series A Round from NABVENTURES
Image credit: Unnati

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Correspondent
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Agritech startup Unnati on Monday announced that it has raised USD 1.7 million in Pre-Series A round from NABVENTURES fund, an agriculture, food and rural businesses focused fund.

Founded in 2017 by Ashok Prasad and Sinha, Unnati’s app gives access to agri finance, knowledge support, choice of inputs, tracking farm lifecycle and access to buyers.

The company’s predictive farming model helps farmers to make well-informed decisions on plant protection, weed management, nutrient usage and also predict market conditions. Through its repository network partner, the startup provides financial assistance such as creating saving accounts, securing loans, purchasing farming inputs, among others. 

Commenting on the recent capital infusion, Amit Sinha, co-founder, Unnati said, “On this journey of creating farmpreneurs through digital tools we are proud to have NABVENTURES (NABARD) as a partner. NABVENTURES shares our vision of bringing a positive change in the agriculture industry and creating value for all stakeholders. We look forward to gaining from NABARD’s deep experience, knowledge and scale of operations in Indian agriculture and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial association.”

The company said it will utilize the fund to expand its tech platform and set up more partner stores.

G. R. Chintala, chairman NABARD and NABVENTURES, said, “Unnati has created a platform to digitalize the major components in the food and agribusiness value chain.  The predictive capabilities of the data captured by the platform enhances efficiencies while its transparent processes help in building trust among farmers and FPOs. Unnati has the potential to be a nationwide platform for multiple services in the agricultural value chain.“

Manikumar S., chief operating officer, NABVENTURES said “Unnati team is solving some of the important problems faced by  farmers like lack of access to quality inputs at transparent prices and lack of last-mile market linkage to sell produce at competitive prices. The amalgamation of a fintech layer has resulted in customer stickiness. We appreciate the agri input selling and market linkage proposition of the Unnati platform and are happy to support it on its onwards and upwards journey.”

From the inception, the startup has helped create more than 2.5 lakh smart farmers in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar, covering over 7 lakh acres of farmland.

Also Read: While Farm Bills Face Backlash In Parliament, Agritech Startups Hail the Move

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

Paytm First Games Earmarks INR 10 Cr To Support Local Game Developers, Studios

Funding

SaaS-Based Startup Infilect Raises $1.5 Mn In Pre-Series A Round

Funding

EV Startup Etrio raises $3 Mn in Series A to Launch New Product Lines