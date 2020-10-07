Digital Transformation Startups Rank High In Ministry of Commerce's National Startup Awards

October 7, 2020 8 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Over the years, India has emerged as one of the top technology startup hubs in the world. Marquee global investors have pumped billions of dollars in Indian startups as they set out to solve some of the prevalent pain points of one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The Indian government has also taken many initiatives to support the country’s startup ecosystem and now with ‘Vocal for Local’ more startups are emerging stronger.

To recognize and commemorate the new-age enterprises in the country, the government today declared the results of National Startup Awards 2020.

Those startups that are recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), have a product in the market, have all trade-specific registrations and no defaults in audited financial statements were eligible to participate.

These awards seek to recognize and reward outstanding startups that are building innovative products, solutions or scalable enterprises with a high potential to generate employment, create wealth and above all, demonstrate measurable social impact.

According to startupindia’s website, there were 1,640 applications for the award.

The winning startup founders will get a cash prize of INR 5 lakh and an opportunity to present their solutions to relevant public authorities and corporates. Incubators and accelerators will get INR 15 lakh as the winning amount.

Congratulating all the winners, Union Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said “ Startups are going to be truly evolving rapidly to take the benefit of technology to the rest of India and help people in the country build up their skills, improve quality of goods & services & achieve scale.”

Startups are going to be truly evolving rapidly to take the benefit of technology to the rest of India and help people in the country build up their skills, improve quality of goods & services & achieve scale: @PiyushGoyal #NationalStartupAwards2020 — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) October 6, 2020

He also said that this is an opportune time for youth of this country to move away from being job seekers to become job creators.

Here is the list of winners across 12 sectors

Agriculture

1. Mandya Organic Foods Private Limited - This startup purchases farmer's produce, processes and packages in a premium manner to be sold across Mandya’s supermarkets.



2. Intello Labs Private Limited - This startup allows one to click picture of a commodity they are buying to check its freshness.

3. Nava Design & Innovation Private Limited - The startup has a robotic coconut tapping device which removes tedious task by a tapper.

4. Cornext Agric Products Private Limited - This startup adresses the fodder shortage in the country and preserves them in silage

Education

1. RobotGuru Education Technologies Private Limited - The startup with its initiative seeks to teach robotics in an integrated manner interweaving hardware and software

2. Kickhead Softwares Private Limited - This startup has have created a platform that allows students to study for their exams for no charge.



Enterprise Technology

Unnati Online Private Limited - Unnati’s automated, voice-enabled digital assistant has helped to provide over 10 lakh job opportunities in the past two years.

Energy

1. Aloe E-Cell Private Limited - Aloe E-Cell has created the world's first 100% eco-friendly and non-hazardous 1.5V AA size batteries, using aloe vera as a replacement in the dry cell batteries of clocks, flashlights, toys, etc.

2. Esyasoft Technologies Private Limited -This startup collaborates with leading Energy Utilities, OEMs, and System Integrators to implement Smart Grid & Smart City solutions.

Finance

1. Resilient Innovations Private Limited - BharatPe provides software solutions. The Company designs and develops payment application that helps consumer to pay and transfer money form one account to another.

Food

1 . FoodCloud Private Limited - It is an online portal that connects customers with home chefs and caterers.

2 . God’s Own Food Solutions Private Limited (OPC) - This startup focuses on Indian Jackfruits and how it can be used to reduce blood sugar level.

Health

1 . Wellthy Therapeutics Private Limited - This startup designs and deploys clinically validated behavioral interventions for chronic disease management. They also claim to be pioneering in Digital Therapeutics,

2. NIRAMAI Health Analytix Private Limited - Niramai Health Analytix is a deep-tech company with expertise in thermal imaging and AI. They have developed an innovative AI Engine called Thermalytix™ which enables a radiation-free, non-invasive, non-touch, breast cancer screening solution for hospitals and diagnostic centers.

3. BonAyu Lifesciences Private Limited - This startup provides thin film platform that offers higher active loading (up to 400 mg), greater bioavailability, improved taste masking, and reduced calorie content, thereby overcoming several formulation and process limitation of current marketed Oral Dispersible Films (ODF’s).

4. Innaumation Medical Devices Private Limited - This medical device start up is working on area of voice restoration for throat cancer patients and has invented the Aum voice prosthesis.

Industry 4.0 Startups

1 .UptimeAI Tech Private Limited - UptimeAI is a predictive maintenance software that combines artificial intelligence, domain knowledge (failure modes/recommendations), and plant engineer workflows to predict and mitigate impending failures in process industries.

2. Minionlabs India Private Limited - They help businesses to reduce their electricity costs and improve their productivity by providing real-time device level electricity consumption insights using a smart energy device delivered through its Analytical platform.

3. Fabheads Automation Private Limited - Itis a hardware startup creating automation equipment to manufacture high-end carbon fiber parts.

4. Scapic Innovations Private Limited - This software based startup offers a virtual reality platform which allows users to create both virtual realty and augmented reality content without coding

5. Planys Technologies Private Limited - Planys is an Indian deep tech startup specialising in smart underwater inspection solutions.

6. GingerMind Technologies Private Limited - This startup builds AI-powered smartphone apps and wearables to help the visually impaired function

Space

1 . Skyroot Aersopace Private Limited - They produce a series of launch vehicles covering a wide range (300 to 700 kgs) of payload carrying capacities to low-Earth orbit. Not only are they affordable and easily mass-produced, but the upper stage of the rocket is capable of moving itself out of orbit on mission completion, thereby leaving no space debris.

2. Dhruva Space Private Limited- Dhruva space designs the mission (satellites, orbit, constellation) based on the customer's requirements, builds the satellites, finds the right launch provider for the budget, obtains required orbital timelines, and provides ground station support, either using their in-house infrastructure or setting it up as required.

3. Bellatrix Aerospace Private Limited- This startup is pioneering the development of a fully reusable micro launch vehicle, Chetak, capable of ferrying 200kg payloads to space.

Security

1 . STAQU TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED - Staqu with PAIS is helping police forces across eight Indian states digitize and archive every criminal record into a central criminal database

2. Lucideus Tech Private Limited - Their product SAFE offers a called Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ) . The platform integrates with the existing technology stack of an enterprise to provide a real-time cyber risk assessment (a number between 0-5) at a macro level across the organization. It can also be broken down into micro level scoring individually for each asset.

Tourism

1 . Feeinsta Consulting & Services Private Limited - Feeinsta is attempting to turn “Fresh Rooms” into a modern product offering by providing a unique package of smart hospitality services and conveniences under one roof.

2. Param People Infotech Solutions Pvt Ltd. - The platform allows travelers to discover facilities and transact with verified highway services and amenities. It offers real-time location-based verified highway services information including facilities and photos of restaurants, dhabas, washrooms, fuel pumps, hotels, mechanics, ATMs, hospitals, and more.

Urban Services

1 . SnPC Machine Private Limited - SnPC Machines is a leading manufacturer of brick-making machines that delivers products based on the design philosophy of economics, efficiency and ecology

2. WickedRide Adventure Services Private Limited - Bounce offers a keyless, dockless, shared mobility solution with a mission of making daily commutes stress-free, reliable and convenient

3. Sukriti Social Foundation - Sukriti is a not-for-profit company, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, working towards social and economic upliftment of the country through sustainable engineering initiatives and innovations.

4. Taraltec Solutions Private Limited - Taraltec is working on providing clean drinking water to all, especially in rural areas. Their product, the Taraltec Reactor, can be retrofitted to borewell hand pumps to provide safe water for those who continue to use the water source due to a lack of other options.

Campus

Genrobotic Innovations Private Limited - Genrobotics offers human-controlled robots as an alternative to manual scavenging.

Women-Led Startup

Azooka Labs Private Limited - Azooka is a specialty fluorescent dye company, manufacturing for genomics research and molecular diagnostics.

Rural Impact

Bodhami Private Limited - Bodhami is an online personalized learning platform driven by AI. Their platform caters to students, job seekers, and employees as three different user groups since they all have unique sets of challenges.

Incubators and Accelerators

1 . Villgro Innovations Foundation - Villgro provides end-to-end intensive business support to early-stage social enterprises

2. Brigade Real Estate Accelerator Program - The Brigade Real Estate Accelerator Program is a well-structured accelerator program that covers all the aspects required to help companies create scalable and sustainable businesses.