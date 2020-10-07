Edtech Startup Winuall Raises INR 14.7 Cr From Prime Venture Partners and BEENEXT

October 7, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Education technology company Winuall on Wednesday said it has raised INR 14.7 crore funding from Prime Venture Partners, BEENEXT, Ramakant Sharma, founder of LivSpace along with a clutch of angel investors.

Founded in 2019 by Ashwini Purohit and Saurabh Vyas, Winuall ties up with small and medium coaching centres to help them digitise the learning experience for their students with online study material, assessments and live classes.

It achieves this by offering institutes and tutors a software-as-a-service (SaaS) plug and play platform on a subscription model. The company provides tutors and institutes tools like class scheduling, batch management, attendance, live classes, online quizzes, AI-based recommendations, online courses, building online platforms etc. Additionally, tutors also get to sell their courses across the globe and collaborate with other tutors via Winuall platform.

“Our aim is to enable tutors in India to go digital and improve the quality of learning for students. We want to empower the tutors & coaching institutes to remain independent by building and retaining their own brand name through our platform,” said CEO Purohit. “With the ongoing pandemic, this investment is a testament to how newer trends of online learning will emerge in the times to come.”

The Bengaluru-headquartered company has so far on boarded over 3,700 coaching institutes and 5,000 tutors across the country. It aims add about 20,000 coaching institutes and serve more than three million students by the end of 2021.

The company said it will use the fresh capital to enhance product capabilities and hire across technology, product, AI and business development teams.

Commenting on the deal, Shripati Acharya, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners said “The tutoring market is at a significant inflection point, and there are a lot of tutors who want to manage their own student interactions and develop an independent identity. Winuall is facilitating this by helping tutors & coaching institutes to go digital, providing them with content and performance improvement recommendations using AI. Winuall is backed by an outstanding team with passionate founders who have a deep understanding of the tutoring and education space.”

Teruhide Sato, Founder and Managing Partner, BEENEXT concurred and said, “This pandemic has pushed start-ups across the globe to innovate. Edu-tech like many other sectors will play a crucial role in shaping and impacting a more digitally connected future. We are excited to back a passionate team like Winuall, who are looking to transform the educational system in the country. There is tremendous opportunity in the online tutoring market and we look forward to being a part of Winuall’s journey to digitally-empower educators.”