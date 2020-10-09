Store It Up: Western Digital's My Passport SSD

October 9, 2020 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Western Digital builds on the success of its palm-sized storage drive, My Passport SSD. The device may be small enough to fit in your pocket, but with storage capacity up to 2TB, it’s a pretty big deal.

My Passport SSD. Source: Western Digital

Developed with creators in mind, My Passport SSD has fast NVMe technology with read speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speed speeds of up to 1000MB/s. It also features password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption, and shock and vibration resistance for drops up to 6.5 feet.

The hardware rounds out with a USB 3.2 port with USB-C cable and a USB-A adaptor, all packaged in a sleek, compact metal casing that comes in four colors –gray, blue, red and gold– so you can save everything in style.

Related: Talk To Me: Nokia C3