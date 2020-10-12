Robotic Interviews, Machine Learning And the Future Of Workforce Recruitment

October 12, 2020 4 min read

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing all aspects of our lives and that too at a rapid pace. This includes our professional lives, too. Experts expect that in the days ahead, AI would become a greater part of our careers as all companies are moving ahead with adopting such technology. They are using more machines that use AI technology that would affect our daily professional activities. Soon enough, we would see machine learning and deep learning in HR too. It would affect all aspects of HR (human resources) such as the way HR professionals on-board and hire people, and the way they train them.

Impact on onboarding and recruitment

These days, companies are using robotics in HR to make sure they have found the right people for particular job profiles. This means that even before you have stepped into your new office, your company already knows that you are the best person for the job thanks to such technology. They are using AI to pre-screen candidates before they invite the best candidates for interviews. This especially applies to large companies that offer thousands of new jobs each year and where millions of applicants go looking for jobs.

Impact on training on the job

Companies are also using machine learning and deep learning in HR to help provide on-the-job training to employees. Just because you have landed a job and settled in it, it does not mean that you know it all. You need to get job-related training so you can keep getting better. This is where experts expect that AI would play a major role in the coming years. It will also help one generation of professionals in an organization transfer its skills to its successors. This will make sure that no company would ever suffer from skill gaps.

Workforce augmentation

Robotics in HR will play a major role in improving the people working in organizations where the management implements such technology. A major reason why people are so apprehensive about using AI in an organization is that they feel it would replace them and do all that they can do now. This will consequently lead to job losses. However, in the present scenario, AI is all about augmenting such a workforce. This means that it would help you perform your job with greater efficiency. Contrary to popular opinion, it would not replace you.

Workplace surveillance

Companies can also use machine learning and deep learning in HR to improve their workforce surveillance work. This is uncomfortable for several employees as they feel that such technology would encroach on their workplace privacy. Gartner recently did a survey where it found that more than half of the companies that had a yearly turnover over $750 million use digital tools to get data on the activities of their employees and monitor their overall performance. As part of this, they analyze their emails to find out how engaged and content they are with their work.

Usage of workplace robots

Apart from robotics in HR, companies these days are also using physical robots that can move around on their own. This is especially true for the warehousing and manufacturing companies. Experts expect that soon this would become a common feature in a lot of other workplaces too. Companies specializing in mobility are creating delivery robots that can move around the workplace and deliver items straight to your desk. Tech companies are also developing security robots. Experts believe they would become commonplace because they can assure the safety of commercial properties from trespassers. Companies are also developing software to help you park your cars in your office.