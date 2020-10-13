Free Webinar | Oct 20: How to Get Your PPP Loan Forgiven

October 13, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has released a simple 1-page forgiveness application for ( ) borrowers who obtained loans of $50,000 or less. The new application removes calculations required on prior forms and simplifies documentation requirements.

Join us in this live webinar, as our key experts Mark J. Kohler and Mat Sorensen, nationally respected tax lawyers, take you through the ins and outs of the SBA's 1-page PPP forgiveness application for loans. Mark and Mat will dive into:

How documentation requirements have changed

Who can and cannot use the new simplified application

Processing-procedure timeline for PPP forgiveness application'

Entrepreneur Press author Mark J. Kohler, CPA, attorney, co-host of the Podcast “Refresh Your Wealth”, and a senior partner at both the law firm KKOS Lawyers and the accounting firm K&E CPAs. Kohler is also the author of “The Tax and Legal Playbook, 2nd Edition”, and “The Business Owner’s Guide to Financial Freedom.

Mat Sorensen is an attorney, CEO, author, and podcast host. He is the CEO of Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company, a leading company in the self-directed IRA and 401k industry and a partner in the business and tax law firm of KKOS Lawyers. He is the author of The Self-Directed IRA Handbook.