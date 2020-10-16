Take Your Pick: Vivo X50 Series

October 16, 2020 1 min read

Vivo’s new X50 series delivers, be it with its advanced professional photography features, or its sleek, smart design. Both the X50 and X50 Pro sport a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rates.

Vivo X50 series. Source: Vivo

Powered by a 33W FlashCharge battery 2.0, the devices charge to around 57% in just 30 minutes. Vivo X50 smartphones also feature 5G Seamless Switch, a function that automatically switches between 5G and 4G networks for optimized connectivity. While both phones have a lot in common, they each have characteristics unique to them. The X50 has a 32MP front camera and four rear cameras, including a 48MP main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8MP super wide-angle camera, a 13MPprofessional portrait camera, and a 5MP super macro camera.

On the other hand, X50 Pro has a 32MP front camera, with four rear cameras including a 48MP gimbal main camera, a 13MP professional portrait camera, an 8MP super wide-angle camera, and an 8MP 5x telescopic camera.

