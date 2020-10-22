Cybersecurity Being Ignored? 98% Indian Establishments Report Shortage In Security Operations Staff

October 22, 2020 3 min read

India has high security concerns when it comes to tackling cyberthreats and security incidents compared to the global average, according to a new report.

The report mentioned that around 58 per cent of Indains are concerned with a spike in cyberthreats and security incidents compared with the global average of 45 per cent.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the entire world moved to online, the report highlighted that the security concerns (SOCs) team faced new challenges.

Micro Focus in partnership with CyberEdge Group on Thursday released a report which highlights that around 98 per cent of Indian organizations have shortages in their security operating staffing, with the education sector reporting 100 per cent staff crunch.

According to the report, India has been at the forefront in adopting cloud technology. However, it is alarming that more than half, or 53 per cent, of Indian enterprises fail to identify cybersecurity risk to systems, people, assets, data and capabilities.

Commenting on the report, Praveen Patil, country manager-security, risk & governance, Micro Focus, India said, “As a fast-developing economy, India is witnessing a rapid adoption of digital tools and services within its enterprise ecosystem. The unprecedented adoption of cloud is also giving rise to newer vulnerabilities and cybersecurity challenges.”

“Our latest State of Security Operations report highlights the key security issues faced by organizations across several industries, and requirements for advanced tools and capabilities to address the same,” he further added.

Stephan Jou, chief technology officer, Interset at Micro Focus, said, “The odds are stacked against today’s security SOCs: more data, more sophisticated attacks, and larger surface areas to monitor. However, when properly implemented, AI technologies such as unsupervised machine learning, are helping to fuel next-generation security operations, as evidenced by this year’s report.”

“We’re observing more and more enterprises discovering that AI and ML can be remarkably effective and augment advanced threat detection and response capabilities, thereby accelerating the ability of SecOps teams to better protect the enterprise,” he added.

The report stated that as the rate of cyberattack has increased, almost 90 per cent of global organizations are are relying on MITRE ATTA&CK framework as a tool to understand attack technique and detect advanced treats. It noted that most of the SOC teams are relying extensively on tools to do their jobs. Organizations are currently using around 11 common types of organizing security operations tools and these tools are expected to exceed the adoption rate of 80 per cent by 2021.