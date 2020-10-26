Melbourne-based Linktree Raises USD 10.7 Mn in Series A funding Led by Insight Partners and AirTree Ventures

October 26, 2020 2 min read

Linktree, a tech platform that can connects a user’s followers to her entire online ecosystem, said on Monday it has raised USD 10.7 million in Series A funding round led by Insight Partners and AirTree Ventures.

Founded in 2016 by Alex Zaccaria, Anthony Zaccaria, and Nick Humphreys, Linktree allows users to build a microsite that houses their digital ecosystem. The free bio link tool is used by over 8 million users globally, which includes big brands, celebrities and regular content creators.

“In the same way Shopify and Stripe simplify the internet economy for eCommerce and enable other businesses to make revenue easily, Linktree does the same for creators, artists, businesses, and everyone in-between,” said the company in its press statement.

The platform records over 28,000 sign ups every day, the company said in a statement.

Before the recent funding round, Linktree was bootstrapped and even profitable since its inception.

“From the beginning we’ve been focused on creating a company cut from a different cloth. We’ve been bootstrapped and profitable from day one, and have achieved a lot in four years with a lean, Melbourne-based team. I am incredibly proud to announce this raise alongside our incredible investor partners, and to leverage their expertise to create something truly unique in the tech sector,” said co-founder and CEO Zaccaria.

The Melbourne-headquartered startup will deploy the fresh capital to expand in international markets, including global team growth, and evolve its product and functionality in new ways to deliver valuable user experiences.

“Linktree has successfully created this new “microsite” category enabling companies to monetize the next generation of the internet economy via a single interactive hub. The impressive traction and growing number of customers Linktree has gained over the last few months demonstrates its proven market fit, and we could not be more excited to work with the Linktree team as they transition to the ScaleUp phase of growth,” said Jeff Lieberman, Managing Director at Insight Partners.