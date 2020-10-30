Sounds Like Magic: Honor Magic Earbuds

October 30, 2020 1 min read

HONOR Magic Earbuds render sound that you can feel– literally. With intuitive touch controls, you have the ability to take full control of what you’re listening to.

HONOR Magic Earbuds are designed with an intelligent built-in capacitive touch sensor, which lets you manage playbacks, phone calls, and toggle the noise cancellation feature with a few taps. By double tapping on either earbud, you can play or pause the music when in music mode, and answer or end calls when in call mode.

HONOR Magic Earbuds. Source: HONOR

By pressing longer on the earbud, you can control the noise cancellation feature by turning it on or switching it off. If that doesn’t suit, you also have the ability to customize touch commands using the Huawei AI Life application on your smartphone.