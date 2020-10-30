Technology

Sounds Like Magic: Honor Magic Earbuds

HONOR Magic Earbuds are designed with an intelligent built-in capacitive touch sensor, which lets you manage playbacks, phone calls, and toggle the noise cancellation feature with a few taps.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Sounds Like Magic: Honor Magic Earbuds
Image credit: Honor
Honor Magic Earbuds

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Columnist
home
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HONOR Magic Earbuds render sound that you can feel– literally. With intuitive touch controls, you have the ability to take full control of what you’re listening to.

HONOR Magic Earbuds are designed with an intelligent built-in capacitive touch sensor, which lets you manage playbacks, phone calls, and toggle the noise cancellation feature with a few taps. By double tapping on either earbud, you can play or pause the music when in music mode, and answer or end calls when in call mode.

 HONOR Magic Earbuds. Source: HONOR

By pressing longer on the earbud, you can control the noise cancellation feature by turning it on or switching it off. If that doesn’t suit, you also have the ability to customize touch commands using the Huawei AI Life application on your smartphone.

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

How Technology is Revolutionizing Beauty Ecommerce

Technology

Huawei presents its high-end Mate 40 devices

Technology

How to Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages