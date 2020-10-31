India's Mitron Launches Atmanirbhar Apps Discovery Platform For Indian Origin Apps

October 31, 2020 3 min read

Indian short video social platform Mitron on the occasion of National Unity Day announced the launch of Atmanirbhar Apps, a discovery platform to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The startup said the Atmanirbhar Apps is a homage to the Iron Man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the efforts of Indian app developers. The app visions to strengthen homegrown technology on a grand scale by making it easier for users to identify Indian apps for their various needs.

Currently, the platform hosts more than 100 apps and plans to bring 500 apps by the end of this year. The platform hosts a wide array of apps from categories such as e-governance, utility, agriculture, gaming, entertainment, lifestyle and e-learning, among others. Few of the apps listed on Atmanirbhar Apps are Kifayat, Grocit, Jain Thela, Home Shoppy, YourQuote, and others. One can access Atmanirbhar Apps on the Play Store.



Commenting on the launch of Atmanirbhar Apps, Shivank Agarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer of Mitron, said, “It gives me immense pride and pleasure to bring Atmanirbhar Apps to the Indian users on the National Unity Day. After PM Modi’s clarion call in May this year to be Atmanirbhar, and to focus on the creation of a Made in India ecosystem, we felt that it’s highly important to let users discover noteworthy Indian apps that are doing exceptional work to keep India running. This is a small effort by Mitron TV to celebrate self-reliance and promote domestic businesses.”

Anish Khandelwal, co-founder and chief technical officer, Mitron said, “I am ecstatic to bring another offering from Mitron TV. When we launched the Mitron TV app, we never imagined that users will shower us with so much affection that we will cross 39 million downloads within six months. This validated our belief that Indians have a trust factor towards local apps, which led us to launch Atmanirbhar Apps. We invite Indians to head to our discovery platform where they will find the best of desi apps to suit their every need.’’

The seven month old company which witnessed a stellar rise in terms of app downloads and user base on the back of Chinese Apps ban such as TikTok had in August raised $5 million in Series A round led by Nexus Venture Partners, 3one4 Capital and other angel investors. The startup has also urged people to become ‘Vocal For Local’.

