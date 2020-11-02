How to Track Your Absentee Ballot by State

November 2, 2020 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PC Mag



Voting in 2020 looks very different across the country. People will be voting by absentee ballot in record numbers and with the postal system facing major delays, the question of whether your vote counts can be an all too literal one. Fortunately, most states and the D.C. have set up systems for voters to check whether or not their ballot was received.

The first step, of course, is registered to vote and requesting or filling out that ballot. Once that's done, the states below let you enter your name and date of birth to find out the status of your ballot.

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Georgia

Hawaii

Florida

Idaho

Illinois

Contact local election authority by phone or email

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

FPCA Ballot Tracker (Note: Only military members and their families, as well as US citizens living overseas can track ballots)

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming