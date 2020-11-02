How to Track Your Absentee Ballot by State
If postal slowdowns have you concerned about the status of your mail-in ballot, here's how to check that it's been received and counted.
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min readThis story originally appeared on PC Mag
Voting in 2020 looks very different across the country. People will be voting by absentee ballot in record numbers and with the postal system facing major delays, the question of whether your vote counts can be an all too literal one. Fortunately, most states and the D.C. have set up systems for voters to check whether or not their ballot was received.
The first step, of course, is registered to vote and requesting or filling out that ballot. Once that's done, the states below let you enter your name and date of birth to find out the status of your ballot.
Alabama
Alaska
Arkansas
Arizona
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Georgia
Hawaii
Florida
Idaho
Illinois
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
FPCA Ballot Tracker (Note: Only military members and their families, as well as US citizens living overseas can track ballots)