Want to Learn the Music Business? This $35 Bundle Might be What You're Looking For.

November 6, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you love to make , there are dozens of avenues to get your art to the world. From Soundcloud to YouTube, anyone who makes music can make it publicly available. But getting eyes and ears on that music is far from easy. You don't have a dedicated PR person or the power of a record label behind you. That means you'll have to handle all the marketing yourself. With The Music Marketing Master Class Bundle, you'll know exactly how to proceed.

This seven-course, 22-hour bundle is led by Tomas George, a music producer, composer, and audio engineer with more than a decade of experience in the . He's professionally trained and has made a career out of independently marketing his own music. Here, he'll not only teach you about marketing your music, but you'll also get crash courses in producing and creating hit music as well.

George offers a music theory course that will help you better understand your music and learn how to write music that connects. You'll also get an introduction to songwriting and producing in Ableton Live 10.

From there, you'll get a primer on the music industry, learning about things like copyright, royalties, and publishing, and understanding how to protect yourself from predatory agents or labels. You'll also learn how to use social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit to promote yourself and gain new listeners. From there, you'll cover digital distribution services like Spotify and Apple Music, discovering how to get your music there and make it available to the masses.

Ready to make it big in the music business? Get The Music Marketing Master Class Bundle today for just $34.99.