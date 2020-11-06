Music

Want to Learn the Music Business? This $35 Bundle Might be What You're Looking For.

Discover how to make and market music in the big leagues.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Want to Learn the Music Business? This $35 Bundle Might be What You're Looking For.
Image credit: Will Francis

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Get a glimpse of how to use Facebook’s marketing resources to your business’s advantage.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you love to make music, there are dozens of avenues to get your art to the world. From Soundcloud to YouTube, anyone who makes music can make it publicly available. But getting eyes and ears on that music is far from easy. You don't have a dedicated PR person or the marketing power of a record label behind you. That means you'll have to handle all the marketing yourself. With The Music Marketing Master Class Bundle, you'll know exactly how to proceed.

This seven-course, 22-hour bundle is led by Tomas George, a music producer, composer, and audio engineer with more than a decade of experience in the music industry. He's professionally trained and has made a career out of independently marketing his own music. Here, he'll not only teach you about marketing your music, but you'll also get crash courses in producing and creating hit music as well.

George offers a music theory course that will help you better understand your music and learn how to write music that connects. You'll also get an introduction to songwriting and producing in Ableton Live 10.

From there, you'll get a primer on the music industry, learning about things like copyright, royalties, and publishing, and understanding how to protect yourself from predatory agents or labels. You'll also learn how to use social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit to promote yourself and gain new listeners. From there, you'll cover digital distribution services like Spotify and Apple Music, discovering how to get your music there and make it available to the masses.

Ready to make it big in the music business? Get The Music Marketing Master Class Bundle today for just $34.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Music

How This Entrepreneur Built a Defiantly Local Music Label

Music

Enjoy Your Vinyl Collection Anywhere with The World's Smallest Record Player

Music

Entrepreneurial Musician Andrea Callanan on Overcoming Obstacles and Finding Your Voice