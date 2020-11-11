Students Invited To Apply For The 2021 Global Student Entrepreneur Awards

November 11, 2020 2 min read

The Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA), a global competition for students owing and operating their own businesses while attending college or university, has opened applications for its 2021 edition until December 2020.

An annual program that was founded by Entrepreneurs Organization (EO), the GSEA event will provide support to young entrepreneurs, or "studentpreneurs," through a collaborative learning network of over 14,000 like-minded leaders across 61 nations that provides mentorship and required connections.

Nominees of the competition will compete against local and regional peers for a spot in the finals where the winners receive a global title, a cash prize of US$25,000, and a year-long free membership to the EO Accelerator Program which itself is worth over $25,000 in annual benefits and training.

Shabandri Bilal, one of the top seven contestants shortlisted in the 2020 edition, had co-created Arcab to solve issues with long commute times on public transportation. “You have to aim to be the best in the world AND provide opportunity for others to grow as a result of your success," he advises. "That’s the difference between greatness and legacy. To empower an under-served community to thrive and flourish because of your decision to give back."

Interested undergraduate or newly-graduated college/university students who own and have been operating a business for at least six months can apply for the 2021 competition until December 20, 2020 here: https://gsea.org/

