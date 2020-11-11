Veterans

Military Service Is the Ultimate Training Ground for Entrepreneurship (Infographic)

A new study shows how veterans are uniquely equipped to handle the risks and obstacles that face small business owners.
Image credit: amtitus | Getty Images

According to statistics gathered by SCORE, veteran small business owners say that the training they received while serving gave them the discipline, perseverance, leadership skills and the ability to get things done required to be successful in business.

Whether leading a small business or being part of a team, the men and women who have bravely served our nation have life experience that no business school or accelerator can replicate. "A veteran is a person who has proven themselves in an uncontrolled, unstable environment. That’s the kind of person I want on my team," Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer told Entrepreneur.com.

Check out SCORE's stats on the state of veteran entrepreneurship in America, and to all the veterans out there, we thank you for your service.

