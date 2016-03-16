There's an unmarked, dusty road in the quiet town of Crawfordsville, Ark., and at the end of that road sits a 777-acre campus where not-so-quiet things happen on a daily basis. This place is called T1G, and on any given day, Navy SEALs, Green Berets and various members of the U.S. military's elite special operation forces can be seen (and heard) running, shooting and blowing things up during high-intensity training maneuvers on its grounds.

To be clear, T1G works with the military, but it isn't the military. It is a business. And as unique a business as T1G is, there are many facets of its operation, marketing and growth strategies that are universal to small businesses in any (and less explosive) field.

Watch the above video to learn how T1G Executive Vice President John Tague has used simple practices to expand and evolve the business. And be thankful these incredible instructors are on our side.