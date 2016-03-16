Get All Access for $5/mo

Video: The Secret Business of Training Navy SEALs Inside the operations of a unique business that trains America's elite warriors.

By Dan Bova

There's an unmarked, dusty road in the quiet town of Crawfordsville, Ark., and at the end of that road sits a 777-acre campus where not-so-quiet things happen on a daily basis. This place is called T1G, and on any given day, Navy SEALs, Green Berets and various members of the U.S. military's elite special operation forces can be seen (and heard) running, shooting and blowing things up during high-intensity training maneuvers on its grounds.

To be clear, T1G works with the military, but it isn't the military. It is a business. And as unique a business as T1G is, there are many facets of its operation, marketing and growth strategies that are universal to small businesses in any (and less explosive) field.

Watch the above video to learn how T1G Executive Vice President John Tague has used simple practices to expand and evolve the business. And be thankful these incredible instructors are on our side.
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim, and Spy magazine. His latest books for kids include This Day in History, Car and Driver's Trivia ZoneRoad & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff, and Wendell the Werewolf

Read his humor column This Should Be Fun if you want to feel better about yourself.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

