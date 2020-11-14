Make Smarter Investment Decisions With This Candlestick Analysis Training Bundle

November 14, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Between the announcement of a successful Covid-19 vaccine and the election of a new president, the stock market has soared over the past week. But if you missed out on the gains, you may be wondering if it isn't time to start a little more diligently. Of course, buying in when the stock market is booming can be a big mistake. That's why right now is a good time to learn some stock trading analysis strategies that can help you make smarter decisions in the marketplace. Look no further than The Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Masterclass Bundle.

In investing, a "candlestick" is a chart that displays high, low, open, and closing prices. These charts can be helpful for analyzing price patterns over time.

Travis Rose leads this five-course bundle dedicated to helping you get the most ROI out of the stock market. Rose is a full-time day trader and investor based in Ohio. He's a self-taught financial analyst who has developed a number of strategies to help people avoid the same mistakes he made when he was first starting out.

Here, you'll learn a number of technical analysis strategies that, when applied correctly, are proven to work. You'll study how to properly analyze candlestick charts for stocks, forex, futures, and more, so you'll know when to sell and when to buy. In addition, you'll discover how to use technical analysis and chart patterns to accurately predict future price action in the market and learn how to day trade effectively with tape reading. Finally, you'll get a crash course in Fibonacci indicators and discover how to trade using volume analysis. By the end of the masterclass, you'll have a technical analysis education that will help you make smarter .

Maximize your investments in the stock market. Right now, The Ultimate Candlestick Trading & Analysis Masterclass Bundle is just $29.99.