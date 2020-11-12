[Funding Alert] 9Unicorns Invests In Oga Fit's On-going Pre-Series A Round

November 12, 2020 2 min read

Idea-phase accelerator venture capital fund 9Unicorns on Thursday announced to have recently invested an undisclosed amount in the ongoing pre-Series A investment in Oga Fit, a fitness tech startup. The previous funding rounds saw participation from other early-stage investors including Pi Capital, Sarva Yoga and Inflection Point Ventures.

Founded in 2017 by Ashish Rawat, Oga Fit aims to disrupt India’s digital fitness industry by making workout a completely live, on-demand, and engaging experience.

“We are very excited to partner with 9Unicorns on this endeavor,” said Oga Fit founder Ashish Rawat. “Their reputation is well established in India and their faith in our enterprise gives us the motivation we need to take our company to global prominence and achieve our vision of revolutionizing the fitness industry.”

The platform backed by technology promises its users the quality of an in-studio workout within the comfort of their homes. The platform’s proprietary motion comparison technology compares the movements of the user and trainer to provide a similarity score and real-time feedback to the user.

“There has been a growing awareness about the benefits of regular exercising among the general public of India. The current times have pushed people to think more seriously about their health and lifestyle. Oga Fit’s vision of a digital fitness platform is fresh, innovative and smart which will make quality fitness classes easily accessible to anyone, anywhere. With highly qualified minds carrying the enterprise forward, we are confident that their innovative IP will capture the imagination of a larger public in no time. We wish them continued success,” added 9Unicorns co-founder and managing director Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, in a statement.

The startup will leverage the capital infusion to drive product development, content creation, and to improve its marketing strategies. Moving ahead, the startup envisions establishing itself in the United States and, slowly and steadily, expanding its geographical footprint across the globe.