Elevate Your Mac's Productivity with This $30 License MacPilot uses the power of UNIX to unlock hidden features in your Mac computer.

By Entrepreneur Store

Every Mac computer is a complex and widely capable device. Unless you're a specialist, you're not going to know how to fully maximize it to support you and help make you the most productive person you can be. For team leaders and entrepreneurs who have employees on Macs, it's likely they, too, could use some support in maximizing the tech at their fingertips.

This week only, you can get a lifetime license for MacPilot at a discounted rate of just $29.97 (reg. $99). MacPilot is designed to help users maximize their Macs' power by unlocking over 1,200 hidden features within them.

With a MacPilot license, for example, you can easily customize your dock and add smart features like spacers and smart menus. This can make a world of difference when setting up a company computer to streamline productivity and reduce distractions.

Small companies doing their best to save on costly IT fees can use MacPilot to optimize and repair a system with common maintenance scripts like cron, prebinding, and launch services. It also lets you easily see important things like RAM bus speeds, graphic cards, system serial numbers, lists of network ports, error codes, and so on.

MacPilot has earned its stripes with a 4/5 star average on MacUpdate and a nice review by Tech Journey, which wrote, "MacPilot is the Swiss Army Knife that does all the user interface customization, combining with custom system tweaks and under-the-hood maintenance in a single convenient package."

During a special, limited-time price drop that runs through this week only, you can get a lifetime license for MacPilot at a discounted rate of just $29.97 (reg. $99).

