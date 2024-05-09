Production of the hot sauce has been temporarily halted until Labor Day.

Sriracha lovers are in for disappointing news as the cult-favorite hot sauce may be nearing another potential shortage.

Huy Fong Foods, the supplier and producer of Sriracha, has halted production of the sauce until at least after Labor Day, citing issues with the red jalapeño Chile peppers that are used to create the spice in the sauce.

"After reevaluating our supply of chili, we have determined that it is too green to proceed with production as it is affecting the color of the product," Huy Fong Foods told wholesale customers in a letter viewed by USA Today. "We regret to inform you that we have decided to halt production until after Labor Day when our next chili season starts."

The company said that all orders from wholesale customers that were set to deliver beginning May 6 onward are now canceled and will remain "pending" until production resumes.

A similar issue occurred in 2022 when eager customers noticed a lack of Sriracha on shelves and at their favorite restaurants. Then, Huy Fong Foods announced they halted production due to an uncharacteristically low harvest of the red jalapeño Chile peppers caused by drought and other climate issues in Mexico and the Southwestern U.S.

Huy Fong originally purchased its chiles from Underwood Ranches in Ventura, California, but sued the supplier in 2017 claiming they overpaid the farm for the produce, and eventually parted ways.

According to the Associated Press, Huy Fong Foods now sources its peppers from different farms in California, New Mexico, and Mexico.

Huy Fong Foods did not immediately respond to Entrepreneur's request for comment.