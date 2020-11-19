Intention and Purpose can go a Long Way

November 19, 2020 2 min read

Building a business with purpose is as important to an owner as patronizing a business with purpose is to a consumer. In fact, businesses rooted in values tend to attract a larger audience because consumers appreciate the authenticity and intention. On this week’s episode of , we talk with Chris Goode, owner and founder of Ruby Jean's Kitchen & Juicery, about the purpose behind his business and how he never loses sight of it.

This week’s reviewer, Kansas City educator Jes Steinberg, shares how her experience with Ruby Jean’s made her a lifelong customer—and it wasn’t a five star experience off the bat. She had feedback, and Goode was open to it.

“As a small business owner, there are a trillion things to think of every single hour,” said Goode. “Seemingly very obvious things can get lost in the mix because we are stretched so thin. So I appreciated it.”

In this episode, the pair shares these key ideas:

There is always room for growth and when you’re open to it, it has the potential to change your business for the better

Consumers are looking to spend money with businesses whose values align with theirs

Don’t lose sight of the purpose behind your business

Understanding and incorporating feedback from customers allows business owners to build lasting and loyal relationships and engage their customers in a much more meaningful way. The way the feedback is delivered is also important, and our reviewer this week was very aware of that.

“Always point out the good first,” Steinberg shared. “That's just a good tactic—in life in general, when you have some type of criticism or critique. And then point out something that could be changed for the better.”

Listen to the episode below to hear directly from Goode and Steinberg, and subscribe to Behind the Review for more from new business owners and reviewers every Thursday.

Available on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and Soundcloud.