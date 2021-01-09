Why Mindset Matters for Success

January 9, 2021 7 min read

No one is born an entrepreneur.

But it also doesn’t happen by chance, instead they are driven to it. It’s all about having the compulsion to be a part of something that’s bigger than yourself and being willing to do whatever it takes to find that success.

How “cut out” you are to be an entrepreneur depends on your perspective more than anything else.

In my experience, both as a business owner and a coach, I’ve collected a few common mantras via the very successful. The following viewpoints will help you to get into a frame of mind that will ultimately free you up to find your own success.

They know their “why”

It's important to have a firm grasp on what’s driving your endeavors.

Your purpose, in many ways, is your foundation to success. So take the time to identify the reason behind what you’re doing: What motivated you to start your own business? What’s driving you? What’s your reason for getting up in the morning? Do you want to change the world? Generate an income? Both?

For most, this isn’t strictly about money, but usually goes further. What do you want the money for? Is it freedom and the opportunities that it could buy you? Is it financial security for your family?

Is your why a passion to help others succeed? Is it using your skills to create something unique that people will love? Is it finding a way to generate 80k a year so you can afford a stress-free lifestyle? Whatever it is, grab onto it. Passion is what will ignite your dream. It will also give you the motivation to keep going when things get tough.

They realize that ready is a lie

You’ll never be ready to be an entrepreneur---at least not completely ready, that is.



You see it all the time: Budding business owners spinning their wheels. They’re ready to take off, but not quite able to. This is because they’re waiting for some ideal opportunity or unachievable level of perfection before they launch.

But with this mindset, they’ll be waiting a very long time.

“Ready is a lie” explains Angie Lee, marketing expert, speaker and founder of The Angie Lee Show, a top-rated personal development podcast.

“You could have all the skills, all the training, you could have a double master’s in business, but if you’re afraid to start and you’re afraid to get messy and you’re afraid to jump, nothing is ever going to happen.”



The journey is full of pitfalls, hurdles and setbacks. Don’t be fooled: You don’t have to have every aspect of your life squared away before you can start. Perfection, both in your personal life and in business, is a myth. In order to find success, you’ve got to transition out of the perfectionist mindset. Done is better than perfect.

Likewise, when it comes to idea validation, the same concepts apply. We all know how crucial it is to validate an idea before we run with it, but just how much validation is enough?

“If you wait until you’re 100% sure, you’ve waited too long,” explains Jake Clarke, founder of For The Love of Craft Beer. “Getting comfortable with taking calculated and well-informed risks is critical to success.”

They’re outcome-oriented

How driven are you to succeed?

CEOs are relentless in their pursuit of success. No matter what obstacles come up, they keep going. Sure, sometimes they’ll pivot from their original idea, and sometimes they’ll be knocked off their feet. But here’s what separates successful people from everyone else: They consistently get back up.

This is because they’re outcome-oriented. Successful people have tremendous clarity on their goals. They’ve defined what they want to do, know what they’re looking for, and are able to pursue those opportunities with tremendous discipline. Because of this, they have the drive to see their tasks through no matter what.

They view impossibilities as opportunities

Next up, you’ll want to adopt a healthy view of failure. This is something I constantly see in Fortune 500 perennials.

“An entrepreneurial mindset means I now see opportunities where I only saw impossibilities, and I have faith that pursuing those opportunities will yield a win no matter what - even if that win is the lesson of failure,” explains Natalie Davison, marketer, speaker and co-founder of Marrow Marketing. “When you get there, you’ll see that fear can shift into possibility and that’s a really powerful place for your mind to live.”

Instead of seeing roadblocks as a sign that you’re not cut out to be an entrepreneur or an indicator that something’s wrong, just view them for what they are: Temporary setbacks along the way. We’ll all encounter them, but it’s how we respond to them that counts. Your ability to see beyond these roadblocks and navigate your way through them as a problem solver will help you to succeed.

They realize habits are everything

A large part of a business owner’s success can be directly attributed to their daily habits.

Consistency is your currency.

The more you show up, the more you push through the tough days, hard decisions, and the daily grind, the more resilient you will become. You need to take action to set big-picture goals, and then break those goals down into smaller, doable –and consistent steps that’ll help you to achieve them.

This means getting into action mode to build your new habit, and finding a routine that works for you. Those consistent daily actions are what will move you forward every day. It doesn’t have to be massive changes all at once, but over time, good habits will start to shape you.

They understand their worth

Finally, but perhaps most crucially, successful people understand their worth.

People view us through the lens that we view ourselves. That’s because of our perspective of ourselves colors our actions and interactions with others. If someone else can tell that you lack confidence in your abilities, then why on earth should they trust you?

The good news, though, is that self-confidence is something that you can build. Start by looking to banish that ever-present imposter syndrome; that nagging feeling that we’re inadequate or somehow unqualified. You can do this by identifying exactly what you bring to the table in terms of value, and highlighting those areas where you excel. What projects are you passionate about? Where do you add the most value? How do you stand out from the rest? Make these things a part of your identity. Specialize in them.



From this confidence, you’ll be able to price yourself accordingly and promote yourself in a way that will make people value what you have to offer. If you’re confident in your abilities, it will inspire others to have confidence as well.