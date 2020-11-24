Technology

India Bans Another 43 Chinese Apps; List Includes AliExpress

The decision was taken by the ministry of electronics and information technology under section 69A of the Information Technology Act
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
India Bans Another 43 Chinese Apps; List Includes AliExpress
Image credit: Unsplash
Representational

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Correspondent
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian government on Tuesday blocked another 43 Chinese mobile applications. The ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) took the action citing these apps were engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

The decision was taken under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

According to a statement released, the Meity upon receiving comprehensive reports from Indian Cyber Crime Co-ordination Centre, ministry of home affairs, issued the order.

This is not the first time Chinese apps were banned in this country. Earlier on June 29, the government outlawed 59 mobile apps and later on September 2, 118 more apps including the popular action game PUGB were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

In the statement, the government said it is committed to “protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that”.

This time, popular Chinese e-commerce website AliExpress was among the few which failed to escape the axe. This is a major blow to Jack Ma’s AliBaba group which is already spiralled in a controversy after China halted Ant Group’s initial public offering.

 

Commenting on the ban, Akash Karmakar, a partner at the Law Offices of Panag & Babu, who represents several global app/tech companies, said, " While the MEITY has invoked its powers to block these apps on the same grounds as stated earlier, (sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order) these terms are capable of a wide interpretation. The lack of well-defined parameters as opposed to an elastic definition could cause hurt India’s credibility as an investment destination for foreign technology companies, in a manner akin to how the vague definition of ‘public policy’ was earlier used to resist enforcement of foreign arbitral awards. The MHA defining its expectations and the MEITY conducting the ongoing proceedings against banned apps in a transparent and time-bound manner could help prevent such an adverse perception about the ease of doing business in India."

Here is a complete list of 43 Chinese apps banned

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App

  2. Alibaba Workbench

  3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living

  4. Alipay Cashier

  5. Lalamove India - Delivery App

  6. Drive with Lalamove India

  7. Snack Video

  8. CamCard - Business Card Reader

  9. CamCard - BCR (Western)

  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you

  11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

  12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

  13. WeDate-Dating App

  14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

  15. Adore App

  16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App

  17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App

  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles

  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles

  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

  23. Tubit: Live Streams

  24. WeWorkChina

  25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

  26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network

  27. Cashier Wallet

  28. MangoTV

  29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

  30. WeTV - TV version

  31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More

  32. WeTV Lite

  33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

  34. Taobao Live

  35. DingTalk

  36. Identity V

  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

  38. BoxStar (Early Access)

  39. Heroes Evolved

  40. Happy Fish

  41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building

  43. Conquista Online II

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

The Secret Unit Behind Israel's Startup Nation Success

Technology

The New Need for Robots, AI and Data Analytics in Supermarkets

Ready for Anything

Strange Bedfellows? What Tech PR and Sci-Fi Have in Common