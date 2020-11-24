India Bans Another 43 Chinese Apps; List Includes AliExpress

November 24, 2020 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian government on Tuesday blocked another 43 Chinese mobile applications. The ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) took the action citing these apps were engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

The decision was taken under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

According to a statement released, the Meity upon receiving comprehensive reports from Indian Cyber Crime Co-ordination Centre, ministry of home affairs, issued the order.

This is not the first time Chinese apps were banned in this country. Earlier on June 29, the government outlawed 59 mobile apps and later on September 2, 118 more apps including the popular action game PUGB were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

In the statement, the government said it is committed to “protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that”.

This time, popular Chinese e-commerce website AliExpress was among the few which failed to escape the axe. This is a major blow to Jack Ma’s AliBaba group which is already spiralled in a controversy after China halted Ant Group’s initial public offering.

Commenting on the ban, Akash Karmakar, a partner at the Law Offices of Panag & Babu, who represents several global app/tech companies, said, " While the MEITY has invoked its powers to block these apps on the same grounds as stated earlier, (sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order) these terms are capable of a wide interpretation. The lack of well-defined parameters as opposed to an elastic definition could cause hurt India’s credibility as an investment destination for foreign technology companies, in a manner akin to how the vague definition of ‘public policy’ was earlier used to resist enforcement of foreign arbitral awards. The MHA defining its expectations and the MEITY conducting the ongoing proceedings against banned apps in a transparent and time-bound manner could help prevent such an adverse perception about the ease of doing business in India."

Here is a complete list of 43 Chinese apps banned