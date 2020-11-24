Indian Exporters On Amazon Gear Up For Black Friday And Cyber Monday

November 24, 2020 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amazon on Tuesday announced that more than 70,000 Indian exporters on its Global Selling program are geared up to showcase millions of Made in India products to customers across the world on the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale on the platform from 26-30 November.

“Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) is an important time of the year for Indian MSMEs on Amazon Global Selling as it marks the beginning of the global holiday season. Coming right after the festive season in India, it has traditionally been a key growth period for our selling partners and with more and more people relying on ecommerce for products globally, we believe that the 2020 BFCM sale period will help accelerate the exports business for our sellers,” commented Abhijit Kamra, Director - Global Trade, Amazon India.

He added, “Exports will continue play a critical role in the revival and growth of Indian economy and Ecommerce Exports helps lower the entry barrier for Indian MSMEs to build and scale their exports business. Through Amazon Global Selling, we will continue to make exports easy and accessible for MSMEs across India and contribute to the Government’s vision of boosting exports.”

Amazon customers globally will be able to discover and enjoy a range of products including gifting options like STEM toys, fashion jewelry, teas and beverages, beauty products, leather journals and bags by exporters from across India. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are significant events marking the beginning of the holiday season in the US and customers at this time are looking at items for use at home and for gifting to friends and family.

The platform works with Indian exporters to help them identify key holiday shopping trends to bring in relevant product assortment; supports them with logistics solutions to get their inventory ready, and guides them market their products through a range of deals and advertising options.

“In 2015 when we decided to come online, Amazon was a natural choice to build our exports business. The team helped us with all the support and insights on market trends and made the whole process seamless. Today, we have lakhs of customers across the world and our products are listed in the US (Amazon.com), Canada (Amazon.ca), UK (Amazon.co.uk), Australia (Amazon.au) and The Netherlands (Amazon.nl). We have grown ten times in the last 4-5 years on Amazon Global Selling and have even added 50 people to our team. This holiday season, we are making sure our inventory is stocked up to ensure people around the world continue to enjoy our traditional Indian designs,” said Rajrang founder Aakar Jain.

It took the program three years to hit cumulative exports of $1 billion and it has grown 100 per cent to hit the next $1 billion in the next 18 months, to cross the $2 billion milestones in cumulative exports from India. The program is rapidly boosting exports from India and helping build global Indian brands. In 2019, more than 800 Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on the program surpassed $131, 375 (INR 1 crore) in e-commerce exports sales.