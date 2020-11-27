Best Mates: Huawei Mate 40 Series

November 27, 2020 2 min read

Huawei takes another leap further ahead of its competition with the release of its Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+. Both models incorporate the world’s first five-nanometer 5G system-on-chip (SoC), the Ultra Vision Cine Camera system, and the iconic Space Ring Design on the back of the smartphones.

Pushing the boundaries on aesthetics, the devices sport a small front camera cut-out enabling 3D Face Unlock, an Ultra Vision Selfie Camera, and Smart Gesture Control. Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ are powered by the Kirin 9000 Series, which is fully equipped for 5G and multi-tasking. The camera system on the Huawei Mate 40 Series has been co-engineered with Leica.

The Ultra Vision Selfie Camera supports 4K video capture with Steady Shot, while the XD Fusion HDR Video ensures balanced exposure, even with extreme lighting situations. Huawei Mate 40 Pro also features a Periscope Telephoto Camera to support 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, and Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ takes it further with a dual-telephoto camera system that enables 20x hybrid zoom and 100x digital zoom. Both devices are IP 68 dust and water resistance, and feature Smart Gesture Control making it easy for you to take your new mate anywhere.

