Personal Messaging Software Aampe Raises $1.8 Mn From Sequoia Capital's Surge

December 1, 2020 2 min read

Personal messaging software startup Aampe on Tuesday announced it has raised $1.8 million in seed round from Sequoia Capital’s Surge, a scale-up program for startups in southeast Asia and India. The startup with the fresh capital plans to accelerate its growth momentum and product development to serve global customers.

The venture capital firm Sequoia Capital has recently announced the names of 17 startups including Aampe that will receive early-stage funding under its fourth cohort Sequoia Surge programme, Surge 4. The programme included startups across a wide range of sectors including edtech, fintech, SME tech, dev tools, consumer, healthtech and B2B marketplaces.

Founded by Paul Meinshausen, Sami Abboud and Schaun Wheeler in July 2020, the startup uses machine learning to personalise messages and communication for customers, helping businesses retain more customers and grow.

The startup claimed that the increased adoption of new digital channels by consumers on the back of the ongoing pandemic has not only given businesses access to rich insights but has also opened new opportunities to build more customised experiences for an enhanced customer experience.

The startup helps product managers, data scientists and growth marketers to deliver business value without the expense of burning cash and time-intensive engineering projects.

Aampe uses historical data to guide initial timing experiments for communication, helping to personalise when users are most responsive.

Commenting on the startup, Meinshausen, co-founder of Aampe who also previously co-founded the fintech company PaySense which was acquired by PayU in 2019, said, “Most companies believe they’re sitting on massive stores of incredibly valuable data. While this is true to some extent, the usefulness of data also degrades quickly - and many companies underestimate the importance of continuously generating new and high-quality data. Aampe’s APIs do this and feed that data back into product development at both strategic and tactical levels.

The company boasts of acquiring key customers across multiple countries in Asia including India, Singapore, Myanmar, and Indonesia at an early stage.