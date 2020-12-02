3 Tips To Discover Your True Potential in 2021

December 2, 2020 3 min read

A new year serves everyone with a brand new canvas to turn things around and reach your maximum potential. Whether it is rising to the top, or pursuing what you’re passionate about, or something else, it’s easy to achieve goals when you work towards them, one day at a time. As we take steps closer to 2021, self-made millionaires and success coaches Barry Empire and Stephon Clinkscales share three actionable tips to unleash your true potential and make the most of your capabilities.

Self-introspection

Like any other analysis, a deep introspection into your career, personal life, finances, health, and emotional wellbeing, is probably the first step towards realizing where you are and where you want to be, shares Empire.

Clinkscales adds it’s crucial to know what you care for the most and then take baby steps towards mastering that aspect of your life. Unless you define what success means to you, you would not be able to choose the right path that would ultimately lead you to your destination.

Personal growth

Empire opines that your personal growth is like an accelerator program that catapults you towards maximizing your true potential. When you choose self-development, you walk the walk and work towards honing your skill set and acquiring skills that you need to excel in life.

Clinkscales believes that it’s crucial to identify areas that are critical to your personal growth. Instead of being a jack of all trades, you must excel at a few and master some.

Challenge yourself

The third step towards realizing your true potential is to challenge yourself, says Empire. Pick-up that one task once in a while that scares you; take it up at your own pace, and you’ll master it in a short span. It’s often the first step that’s difficult to take; however, that is the only way to overcome your fears and emerge triumphantly.

Clinkscales adds that when you take action, you beat your own fears and self-doubt. The more you overcome these challenges, you grow as a confident self, and self-motivation takes the lead in everything you do.

However, both Empire and Clinkscales recommend not to push yourself too hard. Be your own competitor, set your own benchmarks, and run your marathon at your own pace, states Empire. At the same time, Clinkscales concludes that taking prime care of your physical and mental wellbeing should be a priority in your journey to self-mastery.