Boost Sales, Visibility, and Other KPIs With Comprehensive Digital Marketing Training for Just $35

December 6, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

More business is done online today than ever before. Regardless of your industry or your target demographic, chances are you're using the internet to reach new customers and keep existing ones coming back. Digital marketing is a crucial element to any business and, whether you're running a business yourself or you're looking for a way to rise in your current role, developing your digital marketing expertise will be a huge boon. Take a step in the right direction with The 2021 Ultimate Digital Marketing Super Bundle.

This 11-course bundle is taught by Entrepreneur Academy, an international management company with a passion for helping people and businesses optimize their online presence. They've helped launch, grow, and direct more than 45 companies' digital marketing arms, from authors and fashion companies to life coaches and fitness experts.

Across 22 hours of content, this bundle will give you a comprehensive overview of digital marketing best practices. You'll learn how to grow and optimize your presence on top social networks like Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, and even Reddit and Pinterest. You'll learn how to use search engine optimization ( ) and organic traffic sources to increase your website traffic and make your business stand out online. There's also a course dedicated to email and SMS marketing and one on Google Trends so you can ensure you're always up to date on what's going on online. There are even courses on launching podcasts and using Zoom to build your brand.

Become an expert digital marketer in just a few days. Right now, The 2021 Ultimate Digital Marketing Super Bundle is available for just $34.99.