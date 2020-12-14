Edtech Solution Platform Camu Moves Head Office From Chennai To Singapore

December 14, 2020 2 min read

Edtech solution platform Camu on Monday announced that it has moved to its headquarter from Chennai to Singapore. However, its development, support and business development teams of India will continue to operate from its office in Chennai.

The move has been made after witnessing an unprecedented traction in the ASEAN markets such as Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.

Camu provides edtech solutions in the SaaS model for both, the Web and mobile platforms. Camu offers an integrated student information system (SIS) and learning management system (LMS) with a framework that helps institutes to adopt modern day concepts such as outcome based education, competency based learning and others.

Camu which is under Octoze Technologies Private Limited, boasts that it has a client base of over 400 institutions and 1 million students and a presence across six countries.

Commenting on the move, A.R. Swaminathan, chief executive officer and co-founder, Camu said, "The move is strategic for us. We are a SaaS company currently focusing in the ASEAN region and the move will aid our growth plans. We are also fueling our growth with investments from equity partners to broaden our geographical spread, customer service, business development and other marketing investments, which will strengthen our presence and position in the ASEAN markets. Our vision is to become the most preferred Campus Management Solution based on our integrated SIS and LMS offering in these markets."