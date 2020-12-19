Future of Entrepreneurship

Learn the HR Skills You Need When Your Business Grows

Being in charge isn't always straightforward.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Learn the HR Skills You Need When Your Business Grows
Image credit: Matthew Henry

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you likely have a growth mindset. You didn't expect to be a one-person operation forever did you? But when you're ready to start growing your business, you're suddenly presented with a whole new slew of challenges. In The HR and Administrative Career Training Bundle, you'll learn how to tackle each one of them capably.

This five-course bundle is designed to help you on the next logical step of your small business's journey. You'll learn what it takes to build an awesome team and how to motivate them to do their best work. 

In these courses, you'll develop the skills, knowledge, and credentials you need to be your own successful human resources professional, so you don't have to start your growth by bringing in an HR department. You'll learn how to attract the right candidates, how to implement effective training practices and take a deep dive into recruitment and selection procedures. You'll also learn how to write performance reports, handle employee terminations, and explore a wide range of essential HR responsibilities.

Beyond the nitty-gritty, you'll also get a crash course in administrative management. As your team grows, your business's rules will likely have to evolve too. In this bundle, you'll take a closer look at business etiquette, handling employee travel, organizing meetings and conferences, and more. Finally, you'll delve into compliance and risk management, as well as operations topics. You'll learn how to implement an efficient compliance management system and how to identify and mitigate risk in any industry, as well as how to streamline your business operations.

Learn the skills you need to help your business grow responsibly. Get The HR and Administrative Career Training Bundle for just $30 today.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Human Resources

Top 4 HR Management Tools for Businesses of Any Size

Human Resources

How to do the best recruiting for your startup

Ready for Anything

Planning for Organizational Change: HR Strategies to Help Your Business Navigate the New 'Normal'