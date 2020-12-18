Languages

Expand Your Business Communications and Work Toward Fluency With Speakly Language Learning App

Learning a new language is a great way for an entrepreneur to become a well-rounded business professional.
Image credit: Karolina Grabowska

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs are often tasked with drumming up new business wherever they can find it. In a digitally-connected globe, that often means going overseas. Indeed, once you've hit a certain stage of your company's growth, you have to go abroad to continue your growth. That's just one of the many reasons why entrepreneurs should consider learning a new language, and why a lifetime subscription to Speakly should be so appealing.

Speakly claims to be the fastest way to learn a language. This innovative app combines science and computational algorithms to teach you the 4,000 most statistically relevant words of a range of target languages, in the order of their importance. The app covers eight languages, including Spanish, English, French, Italian, German, Russian, Finnish, and Estonian, giving you an effective language library that can come in handy for your business.

With Speakly, you can attain confident language skills in as little as 100 hours, making it roughly ten times more affordable than traditional language classes. Speakly's lessons cover real-life, practical topics like shopping, directions, socializing, food and drink, and more. If you've already learned some of a language, you can jump in wherever you'd like — Speakly lets you learn at a variety of skill levels. With constant access on your smartphone or computer, you can study whenever and wherever you want, with your progress synced across devices.

Speakly has earned 4.8 stars on the App Store, 4.2 stars on Google Play, and been featured in The Huffington Post, TechCo, and more top media outlets.

Learn a new language and see how it can help you grow your business. Normally $399, you can get a lifetime subscription to all of the languages Speakly offers for 82 percent off at just $69.99 today.

