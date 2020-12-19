Binged All of Netflix and Disney Plus? Broaden Your Horizons with the No. 1 Documentary Streaming Service.

December 19, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you're a naturally curious, self-motivated person. There's plenty of great content to watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more after a long day on the job. Sometimes, though, you want more than just something to turn your brain off with. When you get the urge to learn and discover interesting , you'll want CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream is the award-winning and on-demand viewing destination for documentary films and TV, founded by Discovery Communications founder, John Hendricks. With CuriosityStream's extensive selection, you can venture throughout the world and beyond, from the comfort of your couch. You'll get unlimited streaming access to the best in documentary programming, from luminaries like David Attenborough, Michio Kaku, Brian Greene, and more. Whether you want to learn more about the natural world, explore a period of history, broaden your perspective on space, or much more, CuriosityStream has you covered.

CuriosityStream has thousands of documentaries covering a range of subjects and makes each available on any device — be it TV, desktop, mobile, or tablet. All documentaries are in HD and you can download content to watch later without an Internet connection, or create a bookmark tab for later viewing. Every week, new content is added, so you'll never run out of things to watch. And, as you rate your favorite shows, your recommendations will get progressively better.

CuriosityStream has earned a number of accolades, including 4.7 stars on the App Store, 4.3 stars on Google Play, and 4 stars from PC Mag. Expand your streaming universe with a service designed to teach you something new. A lifetime subscription to CuriosityStream's HD Plan is normally $250, but you can sign up today for 40 percent off at just $149.99.