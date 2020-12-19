Streaming

Binged All of Netflix and Disney Plus? Broaden Your Horizons with the No. 1 Documentary Streaming Service.

Get unlimited access to thousands of documentaries for 40 percent off.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Binged All of Netflix and Disney Plus? Broaden Your Horizons with the No. 1 Documentary Streaming Service.
Image credit: cottonbro

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you're a naturally curious, self-motivated person. There's plenty of great content to watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more after a long day on the job. Sometimes, though, you want more than just something to turn your brain off with. When you get the urge to learn and discover interesting documentaries, you'll want CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream is the award-winning streaming and on-demand viewing destination for documentary films and TV, founded by Discovery Communications founder, John Hendricks. With CuriosityStream's extensive selection, you can venture throughout the world and beyond, from the comfort of your couch. You'll get unlimited streaming access to the best in documentary programming, from luminaries like David Attenborough, Michio Kaku, Brian Greene, and more. Whether you want to learn more about the natural world, explore a period of history, broaden your perspective on space, or much more, CuriosityStream has you covered.

CuriosityStream has thousands of documentaries covering a range of subjects and makes each available on any device — be it TV, desktop, mobile, or tablet. All documentaries are in HD and you can download content to watch later without an Internet connection, or create a bookmark tab for later viewing. Every week, new content is added, so you'll never run out of things to watch. And, as you rate your favorite shows, your recommendations will get progressively better.

CuriosityStream has earned a number of accolades, including 4.7 stars on the App Store, 4.3 stars on Google Play, and 4 stars from PC Mag. Expand your streaming universe with a service designed to teach you something new. A lifetime subscription to CuriosityStream's HD Plan is normally $250, but you can sign up today for 40 percent off at just $149.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Streaming

Is Online Video Streaming Killing the Internet -- and the Environment?

Streaming

Watched Everything on Netflix? If You Love Classic Movies, You'll Love FlixFling.

Streaming

Everything Leaving Netflix in August