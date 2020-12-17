Investments

Info Edge Ventures Raises INR 350 Cr From Temasek

Info Edge Ventures is a INR 750 crore early-stage venture capital fund backed by Info Edge
Image credit: Info Edge
Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman of Info Edge.

Correspondent
Info Edge Ventures, a INR 750 crore early-stage venture capital fund backed by Info Edge, on Thursday announced that it has raised INR 350 crore from Singapore headquartered investment firm Temasek.

 

The fund will further explore India-focused opportunities enabled by technology. 

 

Since the launch of the fund in January this year, nine early stage startups in e-commerce, digital media, fintech, edtech, healthtech, gaming and SaaS have received investments.

 

Few of the companies mentioned are DotPe, a technology platform digitizing brick & mortar businesses via mobile catalogue, offline/online ordering and payments; Bulbul, an influencer driven video e-commerce platform; Qyuki, a digital creator-focused media company; Fanclash, an e-sports community and engagement platform were among others.

 

Commenting on the investment, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice chairman of Info Edge said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Temasek at the Info Edge Venture Fund. We have a deep and long standing relationship with Temasek, having partnered with them at Info Edge, as well as for investments such as Policybazaar and Zomato. We share a common vision and values and we look forward to backing great entrepreneurs in India together.” 

Kitty Agarwal, partner at Info Edge Ventures said that partnership between Info Edge and  Temasek has resulted in a patient capital and global network that will help to back tech entrepreneurs. 

Amit Behl of Info Edge said that Info Edge has been steadfast in supporting its portfolio companies, and at Info Edge Ventures the yardstick they would like to be measured by is the growth and the success of our portfolio companies.

“We look forward to partnering with talented founders and like-minded investors to create world class businesses,” he concluded. 

Info Edge ventures till now have supported startups from across the sectors. Some of the popular startups it has invested in Zomato, Policybazaar, Gramophone, Bijnis, Ustraa, among others.

