4 Valuable Lessons From 2020 That Will Define Digital Marketing Moving Forward

Year 2020 has been an unprecedented one, and it has taught us all a great deal. Digital marketing is constantly evolving, more so amidst the pandemic. While brands, businesses and entrepreneurs struggled to adapt to the changing scenario in 2020, much has changed. According to digital marketing expert Nishit Sangwan, this year has taught us some crucial lessons. He shares 5 lessons from 2020 that will define the future of digital marketing ahead.

The transition from physical to digital

Brands, businesses, and companies scrambled to go digital amidst the pandemic. Those that did so successfully flourished, while brick and mortar businesses dwindled. Nishit added, "Businesses and brands had to suddenly focus on going digital. Harnessing the digital space became a matter of survival rather than choice. Moving forward, a strong digital presence and online business model will be quintessential to succeed." Digital marketing and online business will continue to flourish in 2021. Ensure that your digital presence is strong and that your business can function without a physical dependency moving forward.

Those who adapt, flourish

The pandemic's sudden appearance threw the world off-balance. Those who were able to adapt quickly and effectively not only survived but did exceedingly well. Nishit explained," Several leading brands pivoted their business entirely. From manufacturing essentials, masks and ventilators, to groceries and other products, they adapted quickly. With 2021 on the horizon, it is essential to keep an eye on trends and market conditions and plan accordingly.” If you have an online business, understand what customers will need moving ahead and adapt. The lesson to remember is to embrace diversification in business and remember that digital presence and marketing will continue to evolve in 2021.

The rising role of e-commerce

While the world was in a global lock-down, and people were quarantined at home, they grew dependent on social media and e-commerce. Nishit added, "E-commerce boomed in 2020, and people have grown accustomed to receiving everything they need from the comfort of their homes." If you have a business, explore digital. If you already have a digital business, look for ways to expand, grow, and offer value. 2020 taught us that the future will be dominated by the digital realm, while e-commerce will continue to shine.

The emergence of tech-savvy consumers

While the majority of the world is already using social media, e-commerce websites, and mobile phones, the remaining majority of people were forced to become tech-savvy in 2020. Nishit elucidated, "From children to elders, everyone has turned their gaze online. 2021 will witness a massive surge in tech-savvy customers who are well informed and know what they want." Adopt a customer-centric approach, be competitive, and ensure that your brand or business offers customers genuine value.

2020 has been a noteworthy year in a lot of ways. But according to Sangwan, the best way forward is to take heed of that which has passed and evolve as we approach 2021.