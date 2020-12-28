These Entrepreneurs Share 5 Actionable Tips For Success

December 28, 2020 4 min read

A true entrepreneur is in a league of their own when it comes to getting things done, breaking barriers, and going boldly where no individual has gone before. Entrepreneur Manny Garcia shares that you must overcome the most hostile situations and most unforgiving circumstances to forge a successful life. Garcia came from a financially challenged background, but his determination to build a better life for his family led to him adopt and exploit an entrepreneurial mindset to secure financial freedom and live life on his terms.

Melina Taj established herself as one of the most-followed beauty influencers by following an entrepreneurial mindset. It paid off big time.

In a recent conversation, Garcia and Taj share five essential insights for aspiring entrepreneurs to delve and imbibe in their own entrepreneurial journeys.

Entrepreneurship is not a job; it's a way of life

Garcia states, "If you're not passionate about being in business, forget about it. Whatever you choose to market and sell, you have to believe in your ideas, your vision. Keep asking yourself how can I improve things, how can I get more exposure, and what else can I do to be more successful?"

You have to be prepared to spend every waking hour focusing solely on your business, so if you're not passionate about it, it's going to get boring and stale. Do not treat it as a job but a way of life, and others will soon pick up on and be attracted to that level of dynamic vitality.

"In these volatile times and uncertain marketplace where jobs are being lost, and businesses are going under, striking out on your own is a courageous move. As an entrepreneur, your destiny lies in your hands and no-one else's, so take that energy, use it, build upon it and let it shine through everything you do. It will galvanize others, develop its momentum, and if you let it, take you to places you only ever dreamed about," adds Taj.

Hold your nerve at all times

Fortune favors the brave, and to win big in business, you've got to risk big. That doesn't mean you have to be foolhardy, but well-calculated risks are often the path to huge rewards. "Risks can be strategic, but at the end of the day, if you can hold your nerve and keep your head while all those around you are losing theirs, you can salvage the positive in any negative situation and exploit the opportunities others are afraid to seize," opines Garcia.

Taj elaborates, "The adage that if you never try, you'll never know rings as true in business as it does elsewhere. Progress always involved risks. It's how sporting games are won and how businesses outpace their rivals. It's time to throw the dice and find out for yourself."

Innovate, create, and never stagnate

Time never stands still, and nor should you. As an entrepreneur, you should get into the habit of always thinking on your feet. "Hold regular brainstorming sessions and always strive to find a different way of looking at a problem. If something is not working, sit back, change direction, and go again. Never be afraid to ditch the old and embrace the new; that's how legacies are build," elaborates Garcia.

Every experience offers a learning curve if you know where to look. "If life deals you a bad hand, then keep playing until you've got the chance to turn things around. With innovation and creation, you have all the tools you need to overcome any obstacle," shares Taj.

Be firm but fair

Taj believes, "As an entrepreneur, you need people around you that are trustworthy and hardworking. In your absence, they should be capable of working on their initiative and have the necessary confidence and expertise to tackle problems independently. Do not tolerate laziness or incompetence; be firm but fair if you want to inspire others to new heights."

Garcia explains, "Remember, as an entrepreneur, you are the figurehead and chief representative of your business or brand. Be an example and the living embodiment of the very values you believe in." People respect everything authentic, and so keep it real but keep it professional.

Your dreams are infinite

"Once you've reached certain milestones and achieved specific goals, it's easy to take your foot off the accelerator and rest on your laurels. This is a mistake," states Taj.

Garcia believes that success generates further success, and your dreams are infinite. “The joy of being an entrepreneur is in the doing, and there's always something else that needs to be done."